Chlorine Compressors Market Vendor Landscape & Competitive Environment, 2025

The Global Chlorine Compressors Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Chlorine Compressors Market is expected to reach USD 83.7 million by 2025. Chlorine is a chemically active nonmetal, an element that is comprised in a group of toxic gases, with sharp odor and yellow-green color, and is heavier than air. The chemical activity enables creating compounds with a large number of the periodic system elements. Chlorine compressors play important role in transfer and recovery of chlorine.

Key Players:

Devi Hitech Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Sundyne

Gardner Denver Nash, LLC

Elliott Group

Garo – P. Iva

RefTec International Systems, LLC

Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Charam Techno Chemical & Equipment (p) Ltd.

H. Industries

Growth Drivers:

The Chlorine Compressors Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

However, chemical leasing is estimated to restrain overall market in the coming years. Chlorine Compressor Market is segmented based on product types, applications, and region. Centrifugal compressors and liquid ring compressors with horizontally split casing are the product types that could be explored in Chlorine Compressors in the forecast period. Liquid ring compressor accounted for the largest market share of Chlorine Compressors in terms of revenue and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because; these compressors can handle chlorine in liquid state.

Product Outlook:

Liquid Ring Compressors

Centrifugal Compressors

Applications Outlook:

Chemical

Oil refining & petroleum chemistry

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Central & South America

Globally, North America accounted for the largest market share of Chlorine Compressors and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be availability of ethylene and low electricity prices and financial retrieval. The United States is a major consumer of Chlorine Compressor in the region, as occurrence of developed Chlor Alkali market.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. The Asia Pacific is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise presence of an established chlorine production organization united with the projected volume count to supply to PVC industry. The developing countries like India, Japan, and China are the major consumers of Chlorine Compressors in the region.

