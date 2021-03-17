Prebiotic Fiber Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players 2030 | Sensus, Jarrow, Cargill Inc., Beneo-Orafti SA, GTC Nutrition

Prebiotics are fibers found mostly in natural foods such as onion, garlic, asparagus and others. These prebiotic fibers are a vital source of natural feed for beneficial bacteria that reside in the human gut. Prebiotic fiber assists the gut bacteria to produce nutrients for your colon cells and develops a healthy digestive system. Prebiotics fiber is non-digestible food substances that help to stimulate the growth of the favourable species of bacteria in the human gut, and thus it benefits the host.

The demand for prebiotics fiber is rapidly rising within the functional food market due to its vast applications in dairy products, breakfast cereals, health drinks, nutrition bars, meat products, beverages, bakery products, mineral supplements, meat products, weight loss products, infant food, green foods and pet food. Furthermore, the ever-rising usage of prebiotics in dairy products is a lucrative sector for manufacturers as the dairy market grows significantly and is a multi-billion-dollar industry.

This prebiotic fiber market is primarily driven due to increasing consumer awareness towards health, nutrition and exaggerate focus on the need for essential fiber in the diet. Besides the growing dairy industry is anticipated to be the most important factors responsible for the growth of prebiotics fiber market. Further, increasing concerns over diabetes, obesity and high cholesterol has led to the increasing use of fat and sugar-free products that further slated to boost the demand for prebiotics. High cost involved in the research and development of prebiotic fiber and stringent regulation on new ingredients for the registration and labelling in the U.S. and Europe is likely to restrict growth to some extent.

Developed countries have the high oldest population profiles, but the developing countries have a substantially large chunk of the population moving to a geriatric population group. This population group is backed by financial stability better than the previous generations, and the governmental support for medication is also stronger than ever. Since this population group is also more informed than previous generations, the population group – particularly in developed markets, opt for medication which is friendlier to the body. Nonetheless, doctors also recommend probiotic fiber supplement to this age group instead of a high dosage of chemical-based medicines.

As this population group expands, they are likely to develop an ever-expanding “greener pasture” for prebiotic fiber manufacturers. A targeted strategy from such prebiotic fiber producers and marketers has already been observed in the market, wherein they focus more on bacterial strain particularly doctored for old age people.

Be it livestock or the companion animals, the animal owners are now relatively more aware of the importance of proper nutrition for the animal. The livestock owners are more concerned about animal health and prefer to provide sufficient nutrition and supplement to maintain adequate health. On the other hand, companion animal owners are also keener on providing appropriate nutrition to the household animals instead of feeding them leftovers. This growing perception among pet owners, cattle farmers and companion animal owners is increasing the consumer base for prebiotic fiber market and is likely to increase the sales.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

Lockdowns, restrictions and regulations made by governments across the world to contain the spread of the virus has impacted businesses around the globe. Supply chain disruptions due to travel restriction and infection zone containment affected the demand and production in the prebiotic fiber market. COVID-19 had a greater level of influence on the purchasing decision of the consumers around the world due to the uncertainty about the future and at the same time, most of the companies started taking aggressive measures to sustain in the market. Market players in prebiotic fiber market were forced to lower the R&D spending and production output as cash flow and working capital were affected due to pandemic in Q2 and Q3 of FY2020

Segmentation Analysis of Prebiotic Fiber Market

The global Prebiotic Fiber market is bifurcated into four major segments: product type, by application and region.

On the basis of product type, Prebiotic Fiber market has been segmented as follows:

Inulin

Mannan-oligosaccharide (MOS)

Fructo-oligosaccharide (FOS)

Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS)

On the basis of application, Prebiotic Fiber market has been segmented as follows:

Food and beverage Dairy Products Baked Food Cereals Dry Foods Fermented Meat Products

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

On the basis of geographic regions, Prebiotic Fiber market is segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Prebiotic Fiber Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the regional split, the report “Prebiotic Fiber Market” takes into account six prominent regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania and Middle East & Africa.

Europe dominated the global demand for prebiotic fiber market in 2020 in terms of revenue. Moreover, in the future, Asia Pacific will remain the most promising market for prebiotic fiber with a high estimated CAGR growth in terms of volume from 2015 to 2020, due to the increasing awareness of digestive health. Economies such as Japan and China are expected to be the chief contributors to this growth. This market witnessed growth in recent years due to increasing demand for dairy products, the primary application sector of prebiotic fiber.

Prebiotic Fiber Market: Key Players

The major market players in the global prebiotic fiber market are Sensus, Jarrow, Cargill Inc., Beneo-Orafti SA, GTC Nutrition, Weetabix, Clasado Ltd., Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Kraft Foods, Inc., Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Stonyfield Farm, Solvay Pharmaceuticals SA, Beghin Meiji, Roquette America, Inc., Royal Cosun, Parmalat S.p.A., and FrieslandCampina Domo.

