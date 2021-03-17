Ultrasonic Atomizer Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2018 – 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Ultrasonic Atomizer Market- Introduction: Ultrasonic atomizer is basically a device which converts normal liquid stream into a very fine mist. The phenomenon of ultrasonic atomization has discovered in late 19th century by the acoustical physician named Lord Kelvin. The ultrasonic atomization process involves a liquid film which is placed on the smooth surface in vibrating motion and the direction of vibration is perpendicular to the surface, in such situation the liquid absorbs some vibrational energy and it transforms that absorbed vibrational energy into standing waves. These waves are commonly known as capillary waves. The ultrasonic atomizer are mostly used in manufacturing applications such as adding moisture to a gas stream, coating fabrics and injecting very small amounts of a liquid into a reactor. When power supply to the ultrasonic atomizer then it converts low frequency electrical energy to very high frequency electrical energy which is achieved by the help of piezoelectric transducer. There are several advantages of ultrasonic atomizer such as uniform spray, manufactures can efficiently use the ultrasonic atomizer in raw materials and for reduce pollutions. Ultrasonic atomizer offers wide range of benefits as compared to other conventional atomization process. Ultrasonic atomization facilitates creation and extraction of uniform particles. Ultrasonic atomizer are efficient and environment friendly, ultrasonic atomizer are also non- clumping and easy for cleaning in end use sectors. Ultrasonic atomizer technologies mainly used for DES (Data Encryption Standard) development and production from many years and this process is highly successful in the area of medical treatment.

Ultrasonic Atomizer Market- Dynamics:

The global UV cured adhesive market size is expected to grow at a sound CAGR for the forecast period: 2018 – 2028 owing to traction in demand from various end industries especially the electrical, medical and chemical. Ultrasonic atomizer are mostly use in electrical industry for the purpose of manufacturing solder paste and in chemical and medical industry for the purpose of liquid atomization and the demand of ultrasonic atomization market is also expect to increase in electrical, chemical and medical industry in the coming years. The use of ultrasonic atomizer in coating fabrics, moisture to a gas stream except to increase in the coming years. The demand of ultrasonic atomizer in U.S, China, India, Brazil and Germany is rising due to the significant growth of the medical and electronics industry and also expected to increase in the coming years. The growth of the ultrasonic atomizer in North America and Asia specific except to increase due to the growing industries, infrastructure development and new technology innovation in the coming years.

Ultrasonic Atomizer Market– Segments:

Based on the type, the global Ultrasonic Atomizer market is segmented into:

7MHz Ultrasonic Atomization

4MHz Ultrasonic Atomization

Based on the Application, the global Ultrasonic Atomizer market is segmented into:

Humidifier, Medical Micro-atomization

Perfume Atomizer

Others

Based on the Product type, the global Ultrasonic Atomizer market is segmented into:

Wide Spray Ultrasonic Atomizers

Narrow Spray Ultrasonic Atomizers

Radial Flow Ultrasonic Atomizers

High Operating Temperature Ultrasonic Atomizers

Based on the End User, the global Ultrasonic Atomizer market is segmented into:

Electrical Industry

Medical Industry

Chemical Industry

Residential

Commercial

Ultrasonic Atomizer Market – Regional Outlook:

North America region prominently generate revenue in Ultrasonic Atomizer market in 2017. Europe would be the prominent revenue-generating region by 2028. The market growth potential of ultrasonic atomizers in growing economic regions of Asia Pacific is expected to be on an optimistic note. The Ultrasonic Atomizer market in these regions expect to witness a growth rate above the other geographical regions in the coming forecast period. Other regions such as Latin America, Africa and Middle East are expected to witness low to moderate growth for the Ultrasonic Atomizer market.

Ultrasonic Atomizer Market – Key Participants:

Some of the major key players in the Ultrasonic Atomizer are:

CTP-DUMAG

Sonics & Materials Inc

Siansonic Technology

Konghong Corporation

Sono-Tek Incbio

Nanjing Hangzhou Technologies

Qsonica

Hangzhou Banry Ultrasonic Equipment

