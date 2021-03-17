Nanoporous Materials Market: Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2028 | BASF SE, Albemarle Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Zeochem AG

Nanoporous materials have gained sheer proliferation, owing to numerous technically useful benefits for wide range of applications. This growing adoption of nanoporous materials for applications, including energy storage and conversion in different types of cells and batteries, hydrogen storage and catalysis, drug delivery, and in electronic and magnetic devices, is auguring market growth.

Request 100 Page Sample Report Now

@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3204

Notable Developments

Some of the leading players operating in the global nanoporous materials market include BASF SE, Albemarle Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Zeochem AG, Kuraray Chemical Co. Ltd., Clariant AG, Chemviron Carbon, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Zeolyst International, and Mineral Technologies Inc..

The US army has partnered with NuMat Technologies to create nanoporous materials. As a part of the deal, the US-based NuMat Technologies will develop next-generation materials to protect and sustain the modern combatant. According to NuMat Technologies, the contract will enable the company to use its nanoporous materials in creating new filtration technology tools.

A research and innovation hub, IMEC, and a research university KU Leuven, have developed a novel nanomesh material that could prove revolutionary in a variety of sustainable-application sectors. The nanomesh material is a 3D nanometer-scale (metal) grid structure with highly regular internal dimensions.

Growing Utilization of Nanoporous Materials in FCC Process Driving Market Growth

The growing significant role of zeolites and other nanoporous materials in the Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) process has been creating growth opportunities for the stakeholders in nanoporous materials market. FCC is the most critical conversion process in any typical fuel refinery, and being the most vital ingredient of the catalyst, zeolites are gaining traction for producing most of the gasoline used worldwide. Zeolites are also playing an integral role in production of diverse transportation fuels, and have become the primary source for activity in FCC catalysts, which in turn is driving their demand. This growing traction for zeolites is likely to trigger growth in nanoporous materials market.

Wide Adoption of Zeolites as Natural Absorbent for Water Treatment Creating Opportunities

Absorption is considered to be a viable option for water treatment, and zeolites have been gaining significant traction for this application. The growing adoption of zeolites for water treatment can be attributed to their unique adsorption properties as they adsorb various heavy metals and ammonia, enabling elimination of a wide range of pollutants.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support

@ https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3204/S

Zeolites outperform other conventional filtration sources, owing to their unique filtration and absorption capabilities, which can be attributed to the zeolites’ surface area, which is many times larger than several other granular materials. Zeolites are highly advanced chemical materials that play a vital role in numerous petrochemical applications.

Nanopores Based Electrochemical Sensors Underpinning Growth in Nanoporous Materials Market

Nanoporous materials encompass highly unique physical and chemical properties, including thermal stability, large surface area, hardness, electron transfer, chemical resistance, conductance and impedance. These properties of nanoporous membranes have led to the adoption of membranes in building different types of electrochemical sensors. Miniaturization of nanoporous membranes helps in seamless integration of membranes into microchips.

Also, the chemistry of pores can be altered in a controlled manner to combine specific biomolecules, which provides high binding selectivity of biomolecules. Furthermore, nanoporous membranes are also gaining traction for the detection of glucose oxidase, cholesterol, DNA, immunoglobulin, H 2 O 2, Escherichia coli, and NO 2 . This growing adoption of nanoporous materials for wide applications has the potential to underpin gains in nanoporous materials market.

Potential Application of Nanoporous Materials in Hydrogen Storage Expected to Grow their Sales

The carbon-based nanoporous materials, including activated carbons (AC) and carbon nanotubes, have been gaining traction as potential hydrogen absorbents due to their high specific surface area (SSA). However, the hydrogen storage capacity of carbon-based nanoporous materials is small at room temperature, significant hydrogen adsorption can be done at very low temperatures or high pressures. This potential use of nanoporous materials for storing hydrogen is likely to fuel growth in nanoporous materials market.

Nanoporous Materials Market – Segmentation

The nanoporous materials market can be segmented on the basis of product and end-use industry.

Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements

@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3204

By Product

Zeolites

Silica Gel

Activated Carbon

Activated Alumina

Other Types

By End Use Industry

Petroleum Refining

Water Treatment

Pet Litter

Food and Beverages

Other Applications

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Fact.MR

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates