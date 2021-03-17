Plant Sterol Esters Market Poised to Register 6.7% CAGR through 2027

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the newly published report by Future Market Insights, “Plant Sterol Esters Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027),” revenue generated from the sales of plant sterol esters is expected to be valued at US$ 615.1 Mn in 2017 and is likely to increase and reach US$ 1,180.4 Mn in 2027, expanding at a robust CAGR of 6.7% during the projected period. In terms of volume, the market is expected to expand at a steady pace and register a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. This report tracks the performance of the global plant sterol esters market for the assessed period of 10-years, i.e. between 2017 and 2027. A major portion of the overall revenue was accounted by APEJ, Europe and North America. In the coming decade, plant sterol esters companies are anticipated to invest heavily on strengthening their sales and production facility network in all parts of the globe and to cater to the rising needs of the population to lower bad cholesterol levels.

Global Plant Sterol Esters Market: Drivers

Emphasis laid by processed food manufacturers on using plant sterol ester as a food ingredient as it offers numerous health benefits to consumers

Varied applications of plant sterol esters such as cosmetics, food, pharmaceuticals, beverages and dietary supplements

Increase in prospects from low bad cholesterol dietary supplements

Global Plant Sterol Esters Market: Restraints

High overhead cost involved in the separation of plant sterol esters

Low product awareness among the people in Latin America and Middle East and Africa regions

Global Plant Sterol Esters Market: Forecast by Form Type

On the basis of form, the global plant sterol ester market is segmented into powder and oil forms. Powder form plant sterols segment is expected to continue to dominate the global plant sterol esters market. The oil form segment is projected to create total incremental $ opportunity worth US$ 125 Mn between 2017 and 2027. The segment is expected to account for a 28.1% market share in the global market in 2017. The oil segment is expected to represent market attractiveness index of 1.5 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%. The segment is inclined towards moderate value – moderate growth and is expected to retain this trend during the forecast period.

Global Plant Sterol Esters Market: Forecast by Application Type

Application type segment consists of food, beverages, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Food segment is sub-segmented into dairy, bakery & confectionery, spreads & dressings, cereals & snacks, vegetable oil and others (Sausages & Others). The food segment is expected to represent a market attractiveness rating of 5.0 and be a relatively attractive segment during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the application of plant sterol esters in a variety of food products and favorable regulations regarding the use of plant sterol esters in food products in countries such as China, Japan, Brazil, Germany, Finland, UK, United States, and Turkey.

Global Plant Sterol Esters Market: Forecast by Region

North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA are the seven regions tracked in this report. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to lead the global plant sterol esters market in terms of growth over the forecast period and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.0% in terms of value between 2017 and 2027. APEJ is projected to create total incremental $ opportunity worth US$ 111.7 Mn between 2017 and 2027. The segment is expected to account for 17.9% market share in the year 2027 in the global market.

Global Plant Sterol Esters Market: Key Players

Cargill Incorporated, Arboris LLC, Enzymotech Ltd., BASF SE, Raisio Plc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Xi’an Healthful Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Vitae Caps S.A., Top Pharm Chemical Group, CONNOILS LLC, Blackmores, New Roots Herbal Inc., Advanced Organic Materials S.A., Pharmachem Laboratories, Inc., Oxford Vitality Ltd., Nutrartis, and Lamberts Healthcare are some of the companies operating in the global plant sterol esters market.

