Orbital Shakers Market Size, Top Key Players, Latest Trends, Regional Insights and Global Industry Dynamics By 2027

FMI offers a 9-year forecast for the orbital shakers market between 2018 and 2027. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the global market dynamics and trends across different regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ and Middle East & Africa, which influence the current nature and the future status of the orbital shakers market over the forecast period. The popularity of orbital shakers is increasing due to the adoption of orbital shakers in laboratory equipment for the purpose of shaking and mixing while performing laboratory research.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the orbital shakers market and offers insights on the various factors influencing the market. This study provides a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The orbital shakers report segregates the market based on type, applications as well as across different regions worldwide.

The manufacturers of orbital shakers are rapidly performing research and development activities to improve the accuracy and performance of orbital shakers to sustain in the global market competition and generate a revenue from the sale of orbital shakers in industrial and experimental activities. Increase in the adoption of shakers and mixers in laboratory research is significantly fuelling the growth of the orbital shakers market. The addition of new features, such as ramping and others, is creating new application areas for orbital shakers. Orbital shakers are able to control the speed of shaking solutions to prevent the spillage of the contents with the help of ‘built-in load sensors,’ which help adjust the speed and frequency of these devices as per changing load balances.

The report starts with an overview of the global orbital shakers market in terms of value. In addition, this section of the report includes the analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints that are influencing the market. The impact analysis of the key drivers and restraints of the market are included in this report to provide clients crystal-clear decision-making insights.

The global orbital shakers market is categorised on the basis of type, application and region. On the basis of type, the orbital shakers market is segmented into automatic orbital shakers and semi-automatic orbital shakers. Among the types of orbital shakers, the automatic orbital shakers segment is expected to hold the largest market share in terms of the value generation from the sale of orbital shakers due to the high prices of automatic orbital shakers. The adoption of automatic orbital shaker is increasing rapidly in laboratory research areas due to the increasing usage of these orbital shakers for a uniform shaking action.

On the basis of application, the orbital shakers market is segmented into industrial equipment, experimental equipment and others. The applications of orbital shakers differ depending upon their areas of usage and functions. Considering the segmentation based on the applications of orbital shakers, the experimental equipment segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate over forecast period. Due to their high speed, increase in the usage of orbital shakers in laboratory experiments for bacterial incubation and others is boosting their application areas, thus resulting in the higher demand for these devices.

The next section highlights a detailed analysis of the market across various countries. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2027, and sets the forecast within the context of the orbital shakers market, which includes the latest developments and offerings. This study discusses the key trends within countries that are contributing to the growth of the market, as well as analyses the degrees at which the drivers influence the market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in the orbital shakers report include North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & the rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, Italy, France, Spain, U.K. & the rest of Europe), Japan, APEJ (China, India, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore & the rest of APEJ) and MEA (GCC Countries, Israel, South Africa & the rest of MEA).

The orbital shakers market report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of these devices across various regions globally for the period 2018–2027. We have considered 2017 as the base year, and provided data for the remaining 12 months. The forecast presented in the market report assesses the total revenue by value across the market. To offer an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the orbital shakers market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types and vertical analysis based on technology trends in orbital shakers.

In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the orbital shakers market and to identify the right opportunities present in the market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the orbital shakers portfolio and key differentiators. This section of the orbital shakers report is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the orbital shakers value chain and the potential players for the same. The orbital shakers report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. The detailed profiles of the providers of orbital shakers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term & short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the orbital shakers market.

Key Segments Covered

Type Automatic Semi-Automatic



Application Industrial Equipment Experimental Equipment Others



