Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market In-Depth Analysis, Growth Strategies and Comprehensive Forecast to 2030

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the disaster recovery as-a-service market includes a global industry analysis for 2015-2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Disaster Recovery as-a-Service Market: Segmentation

The global disaster recovery as-a-service market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Service Type

Recovery & Backup Services

Data Protection Services

Real Time Replication Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Service Provider

Cloud Service Provider

Telecommunication Service Provider

Managed Service Provider

Deployment

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Industry

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail & Consumer Goods

Media & Entertainment

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the disaster recovery as-a-service market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand and supply-side trends pertaining to the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and detailed taxonomy of the disaster recovery as-a-service market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to disaster recovery as-a-service market and its properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the disaster recovery as-a-service market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The disaster recovery as-a-service market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed end user trends are also provided in this section.

Chapter 04– Pandemic Crisis Impact Analysis

The section provides information regarding the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on disaster recovery as-a-service market

Chapter 05 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the disaster recovery as-a-service market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 06 -Global Disaster Recovery as-a-Service Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the disaster recovery as-a-service market during the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes a detailed analysis of the historical disaster recovery as-a-service market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 07 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the disaster recovery as-a-service market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis of the disaster recovery as-a-service market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 08 – Global Disaster Recovery as-a-Service Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Services Type

Based on services type, the disaster recovery as-a-service market is segmented into backup and recovery service, data protection service, real-time replication services, professional services, managed services. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the disaster recovery as-a-service market and market attractiveness analysis based on services type.

Chapter 09 – Global Disaster Recovery as-a-Service Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Service Provider

Based on service provider, the disaster recovery as-a-service market is segmented into cloud service provider, telecommunication service provider, managed service provider. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the disaster recovery as-a-service market and market attractiveness analysis based on service provider.

Chapter 10 – Global Disaster Recovery as-a-Service Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Deployment

Based on deployment, the disaster recovery as-a-service market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the disaster recovery as-a-service market and market attractiveness analysis based on deployment.

Chapter 11 – Global Disaster Recovery as-a-Service Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Enterprise Size

Based on enterprise size, the disaster recovery as-a-service market is segmented into SMEs, and large enterprises. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the disaster recovery as-a-service market and market attractiveness analysis based on enterprise size

Chapter 12 – Global Disaster Recovery as-a-Service Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Industry

This chapter provides various details about the disaster recovery as-a-service market based on end user, and has been classified into BFSI, IT & Telecom, healthcare, government, retail & consumer goods, media & entertainment, and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on industry.

Chapter 13 – Global Disaster Recovery as-a-Service Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the disaster recovery as-a-service market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 14 – North America Disaster Recovery as-a-Service Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis on the growth of the North America disaster recovery as-a-service market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, and market growth based on service type, and countries in North America.

Chapter 15– Latin America Disaster Recovery as-a-Service Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the disaster recovery as-a-service market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has also been provided.

Chapter 16 – Europe Disaster Recovery as-a-Service Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the disaster recovery as-a-service market in several countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, Russia and the rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – South Asia & Pacific Disaster Recovery as-a-Service Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the disaster recovery as-a-service market in the South Asia & Pacific region by focusing on India, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand, and the rest of South Asia & Pacific. This section also help readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the disaster recovery as-a-service market in the South Asia & Pacific region.

Chapter 18 – East Asia Disaster Recovery as-a-Service Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the disaster recovery as-a-service market in East Asian countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Chapter 19 – MEA Disaster Recovery as-a-Service Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the disaster recovery as-a-service market is anticipated to grow in major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC countries, South Africa, Turkey, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

