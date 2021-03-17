3D Food Printers Market Key Players, Shares, Types, Manufacturers, Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends, Drivers, Challenges 2018 – 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ —

3D Food Printers Market – Introduction:

3D food printers are commonly used to design and provide a 3D shape to food products. With the use of 3D food printers, one can prepare different kinds of tasty ingredients from materials such as algae and protein form beet leaves or insects. A 3D food printer can be used to customise food according to individual needs and preferences.

3D food printers offer a range of potential benefits. 3D food printers deposit a printing medium in layers for the creation of an object. Several 3D food printers use melted plastic as a medium instead of ink. The melted plastic solidifies immediately after being released from the nozzle of the printer. By using 3D printers, a food item can be prepared more easily as compared to traditional methods of cooking. In addition, the technology used in 3D food printers has tremendously changed the food industry in the world. At present, several industries and companies are using 3D printers for the preparation of food that contains the required amount of proteins. 3D food printers are used for manufacturing and preparing food with the usage of power materials, lasers and nozzles and they can prepare and customize food products that contain the right nutrients & proteins in the right amount. Cutting-edge food printers perform better as compared to Choc edge and ChefJet printers. In the near future, 3D food printers are expected to be able to offer additional benefits. In the year 2013 NASA has formed a partnership with Texas based company to create a more productive and capable food printer. NASA’s main aim is to increase the quality, safety and stability of the food provided to the astronauts when that are in outer space. This is very important for astronauts who are undertaking missions in outer space. Another important aim of 3D food printers is to reduce the hunger in the world.

3D Food Printers Market – Dynamics:

The 3D food printers market is expected to grow at a lucrative rate during the forecast period. The demand for customised food has increased in various food products used in day-to-day life, which include colours, flavours, nutrition, shapes and textures. 3D food printers are mostly used for printing on candies, chocolates and bread products due to an increase in the demand for customised cakes and chocolates from consumers. Technology is also one of the major driving factors in the 3D food printing market. Most 3D food printers use various kinds of additive filament depositions and fused deposition modelling technology for the printing of food.

3D Food Printers Market – Segments:

On the basis of technology, the 3D food printers market is segmented as follows:

Stereo Lithography

Selective Laser Sintering

Electron Beam Melting

Fused Deposition Modelling

Laminated Object Manufacturing

Others

On the basis of application, the 3D food printers market is segmented as follows:

Retail Stores

Restaurants

Hotels

Confectionaries

Bakeries

Residential

On the basis of ingredients, the 3D food printers market is segmented as follows:

Fruits and Vegetables

Sauces

Dough

Proteins

Carbohydrates

Dairy Products

3D Food Printers Regional Market – Outlook:

The 3D food printers market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR from 2017 to 2028. This market growth is expected to be driven by factors such as the growing demand for customised food and the development of the industrial sector in this region. Food Ink, a 3D printed restaurant, serves 3D-printed deserts to customers. North America was the prominent revenue-generating region in the 3D food printers market in 2017. Europe is expected to be the prominent revenue-generating region by 2020.

3D Food Printer Market – Key Participants:

Some of the major players involved in the development of 3D food printer technology are TNO (Netherlands); 3D Systems, Inc. (US); Natural Machines (Spain); Systems And Materials Research Corporation (US); Print2Taste GmbH (Germany); Barilla Group (Italy); CandyFab (US); BeeHex (US); Choc Edge (UK) and Modern Meadow, Inc. (US).

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

