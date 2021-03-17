Sales Revenue of Hydrofluoric Acid Market to Soar in the Near Future Owing to Growing Consumer Adoption by 2028

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ —Future Market Insights in its report titled “Hydrofluoric Acid Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2028” offers detailed insights and in-depth research on the global Hydrofluoric Acid Market for the period between 2018 and 2028, along with historical data for the period 2013-2017. The report covers the important factors driving the growth of the global Hydrofluoric Acid Market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments shaping the dynamics of the global Hydrofluoric Acid Market and other insights across various key segments.

The report identifies the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the global Hydrofluoric Acid Market. Changing trends are also analysed and incorporated in the report to equip the client with exhaustive information about the Hydrofluoric Acid market, resulting in better decision making. Macroeconomic factors that directly and indirectly affect the growth of the global Hydrofluoric Acid Market are also incorporated in the report.

Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market segmentation

To understand and assess opportunities in the global Hydrofluoric Acid Market, we have divided the report into three sections based on market segmentation as under:

By Grade

Anhydrous

Aqueous

By Application

Fluorochemicals

Steel Pickling/Metal Treatment

Petroleum Catalyst

Glass Etching

Electronics and Semiconductors

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

SEA and Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

The market value for all segments is taken in US$ Mn and the market volume is also identified in tons for all the segments.

A section of the report highlights country-wise hydrofluoric acid demand. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2028 and sets the forecast within the context of the global Hydrofluoric Acid Market, including the new technological developments as well as product offerings for niche applications in the global Hydrofluoric Acid Market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. The report provides detailed market share analysis of the Hydrofluoric Acid Market on the basis of key manufacturers. Detailed profiles of manufacturers have also been included within the scope of the report to evaluate strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the global Hydrofluoric Acid Market.

Our research methodology

Market volume is inferred through in-depth secondary research and validated from industry experts through primary interviews. Each interview is thoroughly analysed and average market volume is deduced and reconfirmed prior to incorporating in the report. The price of hydrofluoric acid is deduced on the basis of grade, where the average price of each hydrofluoric acid type is inferred across all the nine assessed regions/countries. The market value of the global Hydrofluoric Acid Market is thus calculated from the data provided by the average selling price and market volume.

For the 10-year forecast of the global Hydrofluoric Acid Market, various macroeconomic factors and changing trends have been observed, giving an idea about the future of the market. Other important factors considered to arrive at market forecast are the size of the current market, inputs from the supply side and the demand side and other dynamics shaping the scenario of the market.

In the compilation of the report, the forecasts is conducted in terms of CAGR, while other important criteria, such as year-on-year growth and absolute dollar opportunity, have also been incorporated presenting the client with crystal clear insights and future opportunities as far as the global Hydrofluoric Acid Market is concerned.

Analyst Speak

Fluorochemicals include fluorocarbons (HCFCs, HFCs, HFOs) and fluoropolymers (such as polytetrafluoroethylene) which are increasingly being used in the air conditioning and refrigeration systems. Hydrofluoric acid is used as a precursor for the manufacturing of a number of fluoroelastomers and fluoropolymers, which are used in cables, wire, cooking utensils and other applications. There are a number of other end-use industries, such as metal treatment and steel pickling, where hydrofluoric acid is used for surface cleaning and surface treatment and to provide shine and finish to a surface.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

2.3. Analyst Credentials

2.4. About FMI

3. Hydrofluoric Acid Market Background

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

3.3. Global Economic Outlook

3.3.1. Global GDP by Region and Country, 2006–2021

3.3.2. Global Industry Value Added

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.3. Trends

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Cost Structure Analysis

3.7. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact

4. Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028

4.1. Market Volume (Tons) Projections

4.2. Pricing Analysis

4.3. Market Size Projections

4.3.1. Y-o-Y Projections

4.3.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028, by Grade

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Grade

5.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Analysis By Grade

5.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) By Grade, 2013–2017

5.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast By Grade, 2018-2028

5.3.1. Anhydrous

5.3.2. Aqueous

5.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Grade

