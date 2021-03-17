Pallet Trucks Market is Expected to Register a CAGR of 6.8% during 2018 – 2028 | Toyota Industries, KION Group, Jungheingrich AG, Goscor Lift Trucks, Hyster Company

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ —FMI provides an exclusive analysis of “Global Pallet Trucks Market”. The main objective of this report is to provide detailed analysis and point out key growth areas in the Pallet trucks market. The report shares exhaustive analysis of the global Pallet trucks market in terms of market volume (‘000 Units) & value (US$ Mn) and year-wise (Y-o-Y) growth in sales of Pallet trucks according to control, type, load capacity and end use. The report also provides qualitative analysis in the form of factors analysis such as drivers, trends, restraints, and their impact on the Pallet Trucks market dynamics. The report is segmented into five sections viz. by control, by type, by load capacity, by end use industry and by region, to offer insights on the global Pallet Trucks market.

Report Description

The report on global pallet trucks market starts includes executive summary followed by the market introduction to provide detailed information on the market. This is followed by the market background that includes value chain analysis and forecast factors impact analysis. The report then lays out market analysis on the basis of segment mentioned below and presents a forecast for the period of 2018 – 2028.

On the basis of control, the global Pallet Trucks market is segmented into,

Manual

Semi Electric

Electric

Diesel

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)

Others

On the basis of type, the global Pallet Trucks market is segmented into,

Standard

Quarter

Silent

Weighing

Scissor

On the basis of load capacity, the global Pallet Trucks market is segmented into,

Below 2000 KG

2000-4000 KG

4000-6000 KG

Above 6000 KG

The fourth section includes the analysis of the Pallet Trucks market on the basis of end use and it is segmented as,

Food & Beverage

Retail Stores

Wholesale Distribution

Freight & Logistics

Manufacturing

Others

The following section, i.e. by region, includes the analysis of the global Pallet Trucks market on the basis of seven regions: North America, Latin America, South East Asia & Pacific, China, India, Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Middle East and Africa.

The last section of the report includes a competitive landscape, which includes market share analysis and provides information and analysis of companies based on the categories of manufactures across the value chain and their presence in the global pallet trucks market. Some of the market players included in this section are Toyota Industries, KION Group, Jungheingrich AG, Goscor Lift Trucks, Hyster Company, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Liftek FZC, Linde Material Handling, Thermote & Vanhalst Group, Nido Machineries Pvt Ltd, Nilkamal Limited, Pr Industrial S.r.l., Presto Lifts Inc. and others.

