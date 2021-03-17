Pallet Trucks Market is Expected to Register a CAGR of 6.8% during 2018 – 2028 | Toyota Industries, KION Group, Jungheingrich AG, Goscor Lift Trucks, Hyster Company

Report Description
The report on global pallet trucks market starts includes executive summary followed by the market introduction to provide detailed information on the market. This is followed by the market background that includes value chain analysis and forecast factors impact analysis. The report then lays out market analysis on the basis of segment mentioned below and presents a forecast for the period of 2018 – 2028.
On the basis of control, the global Pallet Trucks market is segmented into,
- Manual
- Semi Electric
- Electric
- Diesel
- Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)
- Others
On the basis of type, the global Pallet Trucks market is segmented into,
- Standard
- Quarter
- Silent
- Weighing
- Scissor
On the basis of load capacity, the global Pallet Trucks market is segmented into,
- Below 2000 KG
- 2000-4000 KG
- 4000-6000 KG
- Above 6000 KG
The fourth section includes the analysis of the Pallet Trucks market on the basis of end use and it is segmented as,
- Food & Beverage
- Retail Stores
- Wholesale Distribution
- Freight & Logistics
- Manufacturing
- Others
The following section, i.e. by region, includes the analysis of the global Pallet Trucks market on the basis of seven regions: North America, Latin America, South East Asia & Pacific, China, India, Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Middle East and Africa.
The last section of the report includes a competitive landscape, which includes market share analysis and provides information and analysis of companies based on the categories of manufactures across the value chain and their presence in the global pallet trucks market. Some of the market players included in this section are Toyota Industries, KION Group, Jungheingrich AG, Goscor Lift Trucks, Hyster Company, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Liftek FZC, Linde Material Handling, Thermote & Vanhalst Group, Nido Machineries Pvt Ltd, Nilkamal Limited, Pr Industrial S.r.l., Presto Lifts Inc. and others.
Table Of Content
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Overview
1.2. Market Analysis
1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations
1.4. Wheel of Fortune
2. Market Introduction
2.1. Market Definition
2.2. Market Taxonomy
3. Pallet Trucks Market Background
3.1. Macro-Economic Factors
3.2. Opportunity Analysis
3.3. Global Economic Outlook
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Drivers
3.4.2. Restraints
3.4.3. Trends
3.5. Value Chain Analysis
3.6. Opportunity Assessment Factors – Relevance & Impact
4. Global Pallet Trucks Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028
4.1. Market Volume Projections
4.2. Pricing Analysis
4.3. Market Size Projections
4.3.1. Y-o-Y Projections
4.3.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
5. Global Pallet Trucks Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028, By Control
5.1. Introduction
5.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Control
5.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Analysis By Control
5.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume By Control, 2013–2017
5.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Opportunity Assessment By Control, 2018-2028
5.3.1. Manual
5.3.2. Semi Electric
5.3.3. Electric
5.3.4. Diesel
5.3.5. Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)
5.3.6. Others
5.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Control
