Rift Valley Fever Testing Market: Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Rift valley fever (RVF), a viral zoonosis that commonly affects animals, has the capacity to infect humans. One of the recent outbreaks of rift valley fever have been reported in the Republic of Niger on August 11, 2016, with 105 suspected cases including 28 deaths of RVF in humans. According to World Health Organization, there is an urgent need for accelerated R&D for human treatments of RVF. Two types of tests, IgG and IgM antibody enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) assay are widely adopted for rift valley fever testing.

Rift Valley Fever Testing Market: Regional Wise Outlook

Geographically, the global rift valley fever testing market is classified into 8 regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to be a leader in rift valley fever testing market owing to concentration of key market players in the region. The market in Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific is expected to grow at significant CAGR due to expansion of rift valley fever product offerings by key players. Europe is expected to hold the second largest share in the global rift valley fever testing market throughout the forecast period.

Rift Valley Fever Testing Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the major players in the rift valley fever testing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S), Merck KGaA (Germany), New England Biolabs, Inc., (U.S), Promega (U.S), Illumina, Inc, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), F.Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), QIAGEN N.V. (The Netherlands), Becton, Dickson and Company (U.S), Biocartis NV (Belgium), Bioline Reagents Limited (United Kingdom), Dnavision SA (Belgium), Eppendorf AG (Germany) and Exiqon A/S (Denmark).

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

