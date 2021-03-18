Innominds positioned as ‘Product Challenger’ and ‘Contender’ in ISG Provider Lens reports covering Digital Business, Analytics, and Next-Gen ADM

San Jose, CA, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — Innominds, a product engineering company offering solutions and services for digital transformation, has been named as a ‘Product Challenger’ and ‘Contender’ across geographies in the “ISG Provider LensTM – Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners 2020”, “ISG Provider LensTM – Analytics – Solutions and Service Partners 2020”, and “ISG Provider LensTM – Next-gen Application Development and Maintenance Services 2020” reports.

ISG Provider LensTM is a practitioner-led service provider comparison. Research reports provide independent vendor evaluations and enterprise buying behavior segmentation.

ISG Provider LensTM Quadrant reports provide a view of the top players in a defined country or region or globally, offering insights to enterprise buyers on the strengths, competitive differentiators and the unique selling points of leading service providers serving each market.

In the ISG Provider LensTM – Digital Business Solutions and Services 2020 report for the US, Innominds is positioned as a product challenger in Digital Product Lifecycle Services and Blockchain Services and as a Contender in Digital Business Consulting Services, Digital Customer Experience Services and Digital Supply Chain Transformation Services.

The ISG Provider LensTM Digital Business Solutions and Service Partners reports identify service providers that can help clients in their digital transformation agendas. For example, the Digital Business Consulting Services quadrant assesses the provider’s capability to advise clients on the different facets of the digital journey, ranging from strategy to design, data and technology and from organizational change to innovation. The Digital Product Lifecycle Services quadrant, where Innominds is named as a Product Challenger in the reports for Germany and the US and as a Contender in the report for the UK, analyses the service provider’s capabilities to conceptualize, develop and manage the digital experience for clients.

Tarun Vaid, Principal Analyst, ISG Provider LensTM (Digital Business), said, “Innominds brings in proven expertise and continuous focus across analytics, embedded and product engineering, automation, DevOps, agile, and data security which compliments well to support their client’s digital journey. Innominds, iSymphonyTM (Low-Code/No-Code HPaaS) platform and iHarmonyTM (AI-driven intelligent test automation) platform assist users with widgets, templates, and components to fast pace application development and digital transformation.”

“Innominds is thrilled to be named in three ISG Provider LensTM Reports for 2020. At a time where businesses are adopting digital technologies at an unprecedented pace, this recognition from ISG reflects our success as a digital full-cycle product engineering company in powering the Digital Next agenda of ISVs and enterprises across platforms, technologies and domains,” said Divakar Tantravahi, CEO, Innominds.

“As an AI-first, platform-led company with an integrated expertise across devices, apps, and analytics we have been focused on helping companies transform their operations using AI, and automation, DevOps and Continuous engineering; cloud enabling their products and applications with a razor-sharp focus to engineer the total experience for the digital era along with security and quality. Our home-grown accelerators and platforms—such as iFusionTM for MLOps and data analytics, operationalizing AI in production, iSymphonyTM for low-code, no-code application development, iHarmonyTM—an AI-driven intelligent test automation platform with deep autonomous testing and self-healing capabilities, are speeding up clients on their technology-powered digital transformation journeys,” said Sairam Vedam, CMO, Innominds.

In the ISG Provider LensTM – Next-gen Application Development & Maintenance Services 2020 report for the US, Innominds is classified as a Product Challenger in Continuous Testing – Midmarket and Expert Consulting, Agile Development and DevSecOps Consulting.

“Innominds powers the digital journey of enterprises through its innovative DevOps, Testing and Agile Development focused ADM services along with its AI focused iTransformTM suite of accelerators” said Kartik Subramaniam, Lead Analyst, ISG Provider LensTM (Next-gen ADM).

Innominds is named as a Contender in the ISG Provider LensTM– Analytics − Solutions and Service Partners 2020 reports for the US, Germany and the Nordics. Innominds is positioned as a Contender in Data Engineering Services in all three regions and as a Contender in other data analytics segments such as Data Infrastructure and Cloud Integration Services, Data Lifecycle Management Services, and Data Science Services.

Gowtham Sampath, Lead Author, ISG Provider LensTM (Analytics), said, “Innominds’ comprehensive portfolio of offerings and continuous investment in automation and AI-led initiatives showcase their potential for extensive service innovation capabilities and appetite to grow as a leading digital transformation partner. Innominds’ substantial contributions to analytics-led alliances and strategic partnerships have helped them bolster their position as a strong contender in the analytics market, pushing their journey towards becoming a competitive thought leader.”

The full listing of Innominds position in the ISG reports is seen below:

ISG Provider Lens TM – Digital Business – Solutions and Service Providers – 2020 US – Product Challenger – Blockchain Services US – Product Challenger – Digital Product Lifecycle Services Germany – Product Challenger – Digital Product Lifecycle Services UK – Contender – Digital Product Lifecycle Services US – Contender – Digital Business Consulting Services US – Contender – Digital Customer Experience Services US – Contender – Digital Supply Chain Transformation Services

– Digital Business – Solutions and Service Providers – 2020 ISG Provider Lens TM – Next-gen Application Development & Maintenance Services – 2020 US – Product Challenger – Continuous Testing – Midmarket and Expert Consulting US – Product Challenger – Agile Development US – Product Challenger – DevSecOps Consulting

– Next-gen Application Development & Maintenance Services – 2020 ISG Provider Lens TM – Analytics – Solutions and Service Providers – 2020 US – Contender – Data Engineering Services US – Contender – Data Infrastructure and Cloud Integration Services US – Contender – Data Lifecycle Management Services US – Contender – Data Science Services Germany – Contender – Data Engineering Services Germany – Contender – Data Science Services Nordics – Contender – Data Engineering Services Nordics – Contender – Data Infrastructure and Cloud Integration Services

– Analytics – Solutions and Service Providers – 2020

About Innominds

Innominds is an AI-first, platform-led digital transformation and full cycle product engineering services company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Innominds powers the Digital Next initiatives of global enterprises, software product companies, OEMs and ODMs with integrated expertise in devices and embedded engineering, software apps and Digital product engineering services, RAD for Enterprises and ISVs analytics and data engineering, quality engineering, and cloud and DevOps engineering services, security. It works with ISVs to build next-generation products, SaaSify, transform total experience, and add cognitive analytics to applications