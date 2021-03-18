PRESS RELEASE – NEW WEBSITE UPGRADE ANNOUNCEMENT – The Crypto Land launches its updated website.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — After many months of hard work and dedication from our team at The Crypto Land, we are pleased to announce the launch of our updated website! www.thecrypto.land

Our primary goal during the development process was to create a more valuable, user-centric, and responsive resource centre for use across all platforms and devices. Specifically, we wanted to focus on making it easier for our users to learn and locate valuable information about Blockchain, Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies at large. It’s a safe and easy site for everyone to not only buy, exchange and trade crypto, but also enrol in trading and crypto courses, access accurate crypto charts and calculators, purchase hardware wallets and crypto-related merchandise, as well access a myriad of other safe and secure crypto-related resources.

We have streamlined the information around the crypto charts to give you the latest prices and percentage changes. There are also direct links to the latest crypto news articles from the leading and most reliable sources to let you know of the latest announcements, trends, tips and other industry related information. The value all of this provides our users includes fast and easy access to accurate information, the removal of any pesky pop-up advertisements and a guarantee that you’ll never be taken to a scam site. The best part is that it’s completely free, anonymous and safe.

Follow our blogs to keep up to date on the industry trends, tips, guides, trade shows, seminars/webinars, and company announcements in our blog section.

We hope you enjoy our new look. Happy investing!

For any suggestions, questions, comments please contact us.