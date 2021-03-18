Get Ready to ‘Wear the Change’ With Melorra’s Latest Launch – The Statement Collection

Bangalore, India, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — Melorra, India’s fastest growing brand for trendy jewellery, is well-known for creating precious jewellery pieces in gold, diamond and gemstones in styles that can be worn daily by women of different ages. The designs they craft are beautiful, unique, lightweight and yet affordable. Recently, Melorra is all set to break barriers via its latest collection inspired by critical global causes. The jewellery pieces under its newly launched collection called – ‘the Statement’ are giving women a reason to support revolutions with diverse aspects like mental health, equality, one race, saving the planet, pride and love, etc., and raise their voice through fashion. The jewellery designs in gold with inscriptions, symbols & cut-outs blend well with all your casual outfits while supporting your cause.

The ramps of Spring-Summer 2021 were all about spreading the word ‘change’ with trends that are expressing a silent message of reluctance against all things that are anti-peace, anti-love. Whether it’s about race, mental health, mother earth or love, the unity to fight for change is on focus this season. Inspired by this notion, fashion designers have added colours and style to the voices encouraging change. With shirts, tees, dresses, jackets, jumpsuits and whatnot, all screaming words of causes that matter, it has become another way of letting what you wear speak it up for you!

Taking note of this awe-inspiring trend and translating this global statement for change, the designers at Melorra have created a jewellery range in yellow gold with cutwork and letter inscriptions. Each motif has inscriptions or symbols in gold that support ‘One Race’, ‘Planet Earth’, ‘Pride to Love’, ‘Hope & Wellness’, etc. They make the perfect add-ons for your casuals, with each design exhibiting something that matters. Mahima, the designer of this revolutionary collection, calls it the best match to your daily gears and a way to be vocal and make a statement!

More Info About The Collection:

The exclusive jewellery range of the Statement collection is launched as a part of Melorra’s SS 20/21. It includes 75 designs featuring high polished gold pieces under categories from earrings, rings, necklaces, pendants, bracelets, and bangles.

Each design is made in 18K and 22K yellow gold, featuring symbols & inscriptions styled in various cut-out patterns.

The price range for the statement collection starts from INR 17,000 and goes up to INR 2,12,000

Discover all designs of this entire ‘Statement’ collection on the Melorra official website or stores.

Explore the trendy gold rings from this collection that will help you make a statement here: https://www.melorra.com/jewellery/gold-rings/