CPT Network Solutions announces move to better serve customers

CHICAGO, IL, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — Almost overnight, COVID-19 changed the way offices function, as well as the needs of the clients those offices serve. The same was true for CPT Network Solutions, a technical project management company headquartered near Chicago.

Now, the company is moving its offices to better serve its customers and fit post-COVID workplace needs. The new offices will be located at 950 N IL Route 83, Ste. F, Wood Dale, IL 60191.

“Our organization continues to grow,” said Tom Chesna, CEO of CPT Network Solutions. “Many of the companies we serve in retail, healthcare, hospitality and finance have changed the way they do business, and they have increased needs to serve their customers. This move will give us the capacity to handle even more of their projects.”

Specifically, CPT’s new space will feature a much larger warehouse. This will serve as a staging area and lab for the team to set up and prepare equipment before skilled techs deploy it on-site.

The company plans to complete the move in March 2021. CPT Network Solutions provides for the IT needs for regional to national business, including national retailers, restaurant chains, financial institutions, and healthcare and senior living organizations.

For more information, visit www.cptnetworks.com.

About CPT Network Solutions

CPT Network Solutions is a technical project management company specializing in providing for the IT needs of national retail, hospitality, healthcare and financial clients. CPT provides support for point of sale systems, wireless services, voice, data and video, electrical services, low voltage services, technology deployments and maintenance services. The company, based in Chicago, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list twice and made the Crain’s Chicago Business Fast Fifty list in 2014. For more information about CPT Network Solutions, call 630-735-7000 or visit www.cptnetworks.com.

