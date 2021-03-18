Soft Online Training – Oracle Training Pioneer in Hyderabad Celebrates 10th anniversary

Soft Online Training announces its 10th anniversary as the pioneer in oracle training.

Hyderabad, India, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — Soft Online Training started with an aim to provide quality teaching to students across the globe. They specialize in IT consulting and provide training to share their real-time knowledge with the students. With 50 members continuously helping our students transform into professionals, they are predominantly the number one training platform to cover project-based examples in the classes.

Since its inception, SOT has provided real-time quality teaching, and students are chaotic to understand/map with project-based examples. They believe training is not just teaching, and it is more like mentoring the students till getting the job and making them work on the projects without any hiccups.

With ten years of experience in the training industry, they are best in Oracle EBS & Fusion stack courses like Supply Chain Management (SCM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Financials, Cloud Technical, and Project Portfolio Management.

Soft Online Training is focused on Oracle and has plans to further expand our wings in all the technologies like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. Their mission is to educate and train students with live examples and covering the entire syllabus required based on the market standards.

So far, they have trained close to 6000+ students, and most of them are working in MNC companies and settle abroad with good packages and with some motivation and passion. They are striving to become the best training portal in the industry by training/supporting more students to succeed in their careers.

Benefits

SOT provides the latest environment and gives the latest activities to practice with excellent training material, detailed screenshots, and navigations. Additionally, they also offer recorded videos to refer to any time to practice from any part of the country.

Trainers are available to clarify and mentor students when struck and confused with any concept and continuous focus on each student, ensuring they understand and execute each application’s idea.

The students get the feel of coming to college and spending more hours in the lab to get more hands-on on the application and the subject by interacting/sharing their knowledge.

SOT’s team interviews the trainer to test their level of knowledge, communication, good presentation skills, and, more importantly, clarity in the voice; all these are essential factors for a trainer. They also conduct a background check on the trainer’s profile. Proper training is given to the trainers before they put them into actual training and provide tips/guidance about different training platforms like classroom/online/corporate training.

Achievements

Known as one of the most trusted training partners to many MNC companies, SOT has been providing end-to-end services from training to deploying the students into the projects. SOT’s client portfolio is spread across the globe; thus, they get leads from all the parts of the countries and mostly from their old students and companies. Their quality teaching is their achievement.

Website Url : https://www.softonlinetraining.com/