Total Wrist Prosthesis Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2018 to 2028

Although less common than knee or hip replacement, wrists joint replacement is becoming necessary for patients whose forearm joints are damaged by an injury, infection, or a disease, leading to arthritic conditions. Total wrist prosthesis is increasingly used to treat osteoarthritis of the wrist, which relieves pain and improves joint mobility. The total wrist prosthesis is also deemed to provide promising outcome in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis across the globe which occurs more in women between the age of 40 and 60 years is likely to drive the demand for joint replacement and in turn influence growth of total wrist prosthesis market.

Total Wrist Prosthesis Market: Segmentation

Total Wrist Prosthesis market is segmented based on

Total Wrist Prosthesis based on Product Type

MWP III Total Wrist Prosthesis

Biax Total Wrist Prosthesis

Uncemented Universal 2 Total Wrist Prosthesis

Total Wrist Prosthesis based on End User

Hospitals

Orthopaedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

Total Wrist Prosthesis Market: Overview

Total wrist prosthesis market is primarily driven by increasing number of patient pool suffering from rheumatoid arthritis in hand and increasing number of accident related to wrist. As the number of patients suffering from wrist is increasing in various geographical region as bone related problems are increasing, which directly increase the demand of total wrist prosthesis market. The new improved total wrist prosthesis which are light in wright and easily fixed after surgery are also the driving factor for the market of total wrist prosthesis.

Total Wrist Prosthesis Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, Total Wrist Prosthesis market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America has the major market for total wrist prosthesis as the major population are suffering wrist rheumatoid arthritis and the present of major industry players directly boost the market of total wrist prosthesis. The improved healthcare system along with reimbursement scenario provide growth opportunity to total wrist prosthesis market. Europe and Asia Pacific are the growing market for total wrist prosthesis as the improving healthcare system along with increasing number of hospitals which are facilities with surgery instruments are the factor which drive the market for total wrist prosthesis within the region. Increasing focus of healthcare system in MEA are the factor to increase the demand of total wrist prosthesis market.

Total Wrist Prosthesis Market: Key Players

Some of the players in Total Wrist Prosthesis market include: Zimmer Biomet, Acumed, DePuy Synthes (Sub. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Medartis, Swemac, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Skeletal Dynamics LLC and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia and Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, and Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

