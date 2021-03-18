Nonerosive Reflux Disease Treatment Market Development, Top Trends and Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities

Fact.MR

The overall growth in nonerosive reflux disease treatment market witnessed a minor fall in 2020 due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, rising cases are gradually coming down giving an opportunity to the market players to get back to their previous positions.

Growing cases ofgastroesophageal disease throughout the world are favouring the growth of this market in the current scenario. People are opting for medical treatments that ensure recovery with medicines than surgeries in 2021. Addiction towards junk, spicy and unhygienic food among consumers is a major factor causing nonerosive reflux problem creating an urgent need for its effective treatment.

Most of the drugs to treat nonerosive reflux disease have certain side-effects like diarrhoea, stomach irriation and constipation.Market players  are working on developing next-generation drugs with less side-effects and fast-curing actions. Astrazeneca and GlaxoSmithKline are currently undergoing researches to introduced highly-effective drugs and equipments to treat the disease within less time.

The global nonerosive reflux disease treatment market is classified on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region

Based on the drug type nonerosive reflux disease treatment market is segmented into following:

  • Proton pump inhibitors
  • H2 – blockers
  • Antacids
  • Prokinetics

Based on the distribution channel nonerosive reflux disease treatment market is segmented into following:

  • Retail pharmacies
  • Hospital pharmacies
  • Online pharmacies

Various studies are going to develop strategy for treatment and diagnosis enhancing growth on nonerosive reflux disease market. Many studies are going on to distinguish nonerosive reflux disease patients from those with erosive esophagitis to make diagnosis and nonerosive reflux disease treatment efficient. Rising clinical studies in nonerosive reflux disease treatment are expected to drive market growth over forecast period. Advanced drug molecule development in proton pump inhibitor class is expected to improve PPI result in nonerosive reflux disease treatment. By drug type proton pump inhibitors segment is most preferred for nonerosive reflux disease treatment. By distribution channel retail pharmacies segment is expected to dominate due high preference. Increased studies to evaluate nonerosive reflux disease diagnosis and treatment is further attributed to drive nonerosive reflux disease treatment market.

On the basis of geography, global nonerosive reflux disease treatment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Region wise North America is most lucrative market due increased prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and heartburn. Health related lifestyle correlating to obesity in North America is responsible for increasing nonerosive reflux disease treatment market and is only expected to grow.

Nonerosive reflux disease is most common in patients with GERD and prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) in North America (20%), Europe (9-17%) Asia Pacific (2-5%) once a week which is further responsible for nonerosive reflux disease treatment.

Key major players in the nonerosive reflux disease treatment market are: AstraZeneca plc, Eisai Co, GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; SRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.; and SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • Nonerosive reflux disease treatment Market Segments
  • Nonerosive reflux disease treatment Market Dynamics
  • Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017
  • Nonerosive reflux disease treatment Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2024
  • Nonerosive reflux disease treatment Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Nonerosive reflux disease treatment Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

