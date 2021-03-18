Autoinjectors Market worth USD 104.9 billion : Increasing number of regulatory approvals

Pune, India, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “ Autoinjectors Market by Therapy (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Anaphylaxis, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes), Type (Disposable, Reusable), Route of administration (Subcutaneous, Intramuscular), End User (Hospital) – Global Forecast to 2025, published by MarketsandMarkets™, global autoinjectors market is projected to reach USD 104.9 billion by 2025 from USD 46.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2025

This study involved four major activities in estimating the current autoinjectors market size. Exhaustive research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the number of breast lesion localization procedures and the value market.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

Market growth is largely driven by the growing prevalence of targeted therapies, the rising incidence of anaphylaxis, rising preference for self-administration of drugs, usability advantages, the increasing number of regulatory approvals, the availability of generic versions of autoinjectors, favorable reimbursements and government support, and technological advancements. The patent expiry of biologics is also expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the market.

Expected Revenue Growth:

[180 Pages Report] The global autoinjectors market is projected to reach USD 104.9 billion by 2025 from USD 46.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2025.

COVID-19 Impact on The Autoinjectors Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a global healthcare crisis, causing a shift in healthcare delivery in most regions. Most non-essential procedures and in-hospital therapies were deferred in the first half of 2020 to prevent the spread of the infection and ease the toll on healthcare infrastructure. According to researchers at Indiana University, healthcare visits decreased by around 40% in the first six weeks of the pandemic in the US, from early March to mid-April. After restrictions were eased, there has been an overall decline in patients delaying seeking care and treatment in healthcare settings.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Autoinjectors Market”

99 – Tables

55 – Figures

180 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=173991724

The autoinjectors market, by therapy, is segmented into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, anaphylaxis, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and other therapies (includes cardiovascular diseases, migraine treatment, anemia, and progesterone therapy). In 2019, rheumatoid arthritis accounted for the largest share of autoinjectors market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its high prevalence.

Based on type, the autoinjectors market is segmented into reusable and disposable autoinjectors. In 2019, the disposable autoinjectors segment accounted for the largest share of the global autoinjectors market. Disposable autoinjectors are the most-preferred autoinjectors due to their ease of use and the presence of a built-in glass syringe (eliminates the need of manually loading the glass syringe), which makes it more convenient for patients with reduced dexterity or visual impairments.

Based on route of administration, the autoinjectors market is segmented intramuscular and subcutaneous. Patients use autoinjectors for intramuscular and subcutaneous administration of various drugs for the treatment of diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, anaphylaxis, diabetes, migraine, anemia, and cancer. The subcutaneous segment accounted for the largest share and it is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacificis projected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2020–2025.

Geographically, the autoinjectors market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Growth in the Asia Pacific market is majorly driven by the large diabetes population and increasing healthcare expenditure which has drawn a number of major autoinjector device manufacturers to this region. These companies are increasing their presence in the Asia Pacific market through several approaches, such as establishing sales offices and partnering with local pharmaceutical companies.

Request Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=173991724

Key Market Players

Some of the key players operating in the autoinjectors market include AbbVie Inc. (US), Mylan (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Ypsomed (Switzerland), Amgen (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Johnson & Johnson (US), Teva Pharmaceutical (Israel), Antares Pharma (US), Merck KGaA (Germany).