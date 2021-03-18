Hawaii Pacific University makes international education accessible for all through MSM Higher Ed Pathways

Hawaii, USA, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — Hawai‘i Pacific University (HPU) has partnered with education management company MSM Higher Ed in its global pathways initiative for international students. The largest private university in the central Pacific, HPU can now reach more students from all over the world through MSM Higher Ed Pathways.

MSM Higher Ed Pathways is a unique pathway program that prepares students from around the world for entry or advanced standing at multiple universities in study destinations for international education.

“The Pathways initiative offers a unique opportunity for students to begin their studies close to home and later on complete their degrees at internationally recognized institutions in destination countries such as Canada, US, UK, Australia and New Zealand,” said Donna Hooker, MSM Higher Ed President.

HPU joins the first batch of MSM Higher Ed Founding Member institutions, which converge in a global consortium that articulates existing Pathway curriculum and provide advice on the design of future study abroad pathways for international students. This curriculum will be carried out at MSM Higher Ed delivery centres in over 50 cities internationally in the next three years.

“We are excited to grow in our relationship with MSM Higher Ed,” said HPU Assistant Vice President of Admissions Sara Sato. “Our university is uniquely positioned through the quality of our faculty, the strength of our degree programs, and our one-of-a-kind location at the crossroads of the Pacific, to offer an experience that no other university can. With the power of partnership with MSM Higher Ed, we will welcome more and more students to our campus as the world returns to normal.”

As Founding Member, HPU has the opportunity to participate in rigorous quality assurance reviews, to welcome a steady stream of qualified international students from diverse countries and backgrounds, and to become part of Foundation studies and pathways recruitment events. In addition, it is able to boost its global presence and branding as an MSM Higher Ed partner institution.

HPU—International Learning Community

The university campus is in the heart of Honolulu’s financial district and the neighboring government district. Its world-class urban setting with state-of-the-art facilities promotes active, personalized education, enriched distance learning, and a one-stop student center for centralized convenience.

HPU is an international learning community providing American education built on a liberal arts foundation. It relies on its highly personalized, student-centered approach offering applied, experiential, and innovative educational programs. The university is known for its strong academic programs and diverse campus population (more than 4,000 students representing over 100 countries), and is bound by its three Hawaiian values of Pono, Kuleana, and Aloha.

Students who have started their programs through MSM Higher Ed Pathways delivery centres close to their homes may choose to proceed to complete their degree at HPU.

Hawai‘i Pacific University comprises the first batch of MSM Higher Ed Pathways Founding Members, which also include Griffith University in Australia, Hartwick College, Frostburg State University, University of Charleston in the US and Queen Margaret University in Scotland.

MSM Higher Ed Pathways in the New Normal

With COVID-19’s drastic impact on the international education sector, HPU’s partnership with MSM Higher Ed Pathways is timely and relevant in the new normal.

“The programs address the challenges posed by the pandemic in terms of stricter border controls with more stringent health restrictions, and the impact to disposable income of international students and their families. By making available pathway options that allow students to begin their studies in or near their home country with sure options to complete their degree abroad, we make international education more accessible and affordable,” noted Hooker.

While students are studying their Pathway, the enrollment management teams of HPU and other Founding Member institutions will have the opportunity to plan carefully for their arrival.

More partnerships under way

A total of 26 higher education institutions from destination countries are targeted to become Founding Members and create a range of study abroad pathways for qualified international students.

Meanwhile, institutions from China, India, Mexico, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and other countries across the globe are welcome to become delivery centres for students who are looking to get a head start toward their international studies.

MSM Higher Ed Pathways is a program by MSM Higher Ed, an industry leader in education management solutions that create opportunities for students while building capacity for international student enrollment and new revenue streams for partner institutions.

Interested institutional partners may send their expression of interest to MSM Higher Ed President Donna Hooker at donna@msquare.media.

For more details, visit MSM Higher Ed official website at www.msmhighered.com.

About MSM Higher Ed

MSM Higher Ed offers education management solutions that create opportunities for students while building capacity for international student enrollment and new revenue streams for partner institutions. Through viable public-private partnerships (PPPs), licensing agreements, program pathways based on articulation arrangements and pan-national and transnational program delivery, we create opportunities for students to earn career-oriented credentials preparing their career or academic advancement. MSM Higher Ed manages private institutions Eton College Canada, Q College, Q Academy, Taylor Pro College, Extreme Pro Training, and College Multihexa and transnational education centres.

Contact Information

MSM Communications Group

Phone: +1 250 262 6686

Email: news@msquaremedia.com