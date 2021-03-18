Rajasekhar Buggaveeti Joins Women’s Day Celebration at Creative Multimedia Group.

Hyderabad, Telangana, India, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Multimedia Group is the best digital media mentor in India, focusing on digital media education and the entertainment industry. The founder of Creative Multimedia Group, Mr. RajaSekhar Buggaveeti, is a first-generation edupreneur with more than 23 years of digital media education experience. They celebrated International Women’s Day on 08 March 2021 at their Dilsukhnagar campus with a blood donation camp and a string of women-oriented sessions that triggered great excitement.

When asked about the International Women’s Day celebrations at Creative Multimedia Group, “Creative Multimedia is a values-driven group of enterprises with a growing presence in diverse verticals of the ‘Digital Media Education & Entertainment’ industry. We offer a wide spectrum of futuristic and career-oriented programs in Animation, VFX, UI & UX, Web and Graphic Design industry. The idea that deeply inspires us is, ‘Give to the world the best you have, and the best will come back to you.’ Our International Women’s Day Celebrations aimed to inspire the young girls at Creative Multimedia Group and featured a public speaking session on illustrious woman achievers, quiz competitions and various indoor games for young girls,” replied Raja Sekhar Buggaveeti, the founder of the Creative Multimedia Group.

At Creative Multimedia Group, India’s leading digital media education catalyst, women empowerment has always been an important goal. The award winning academy intends to inspire and produce a woman star who can smash the glass ceiling in the next five years and show that women can also rise to positions of power and excel in traditionally male-dominated job disciplines such as Animation, VFX, UI/UX and Graphic Design.

“Over 150 students and staff of Creative Multimedia Group donated blood, effectively helping save 450 precious lives. The day-long blood donation drive from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. was held in aid of Thalassemia patients. It was inaugurated by Shri Devireddy Sudheer Reddy, MLA – LB Nagar and Chairman – MRFDC, Govt of Telangana.”

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Devireddy Sudheer Reddy appreciated the initiative taken by Creative Multimedia Group’s students and staff. He felt that these kinds of blood donation camps are the need of the hour, especially during this tough time of the pandemic situation.

“We are proud of our students and staff members for coming forward to donate their blood for a noble cause of extending the lives of Thalassemia children,” says Buggaveeti Rajasekhar, founder and CEO of Creative Multimedia Group.

Creative Multimedia Group has conducted scores of blood donation camps in association with Red Cross Society for the past ten years and has even received several awards from the Honourable Governor of Telangana in recognition of its noble service.

Creative Multimedia Group is also helping students by providing MNC job opportunities.

“Creative Multimedia Group comprising “Creative Multimedia Academy” and “Creative Multimedia College of Fine Arts” is India’s leading digital media mentor focused on Enhancing Employability and delivering MNC job opportunities for students through its signature placement initiative. Our campus – Your Interviews®,” concluded the Buggaveeti Raja Sekhar, the Creative Multimedia Group CEO.

