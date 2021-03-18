Benzaldehyde Market is expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2029 Major Players Emerald Performance Materials, Lanxess, Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Rockville, United States, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Benzaldehyde is predominantly used as aromatic aldehyde in the manufacturing of a number flavors & fragrances, pharmaceutical intermediates, and agrochemicals. In the past few decades, there has been an increase in the production capacities of benzaldehyde and operating rates have been hovering around 70%. Rising consumer awareness in the use of halogen free compounds and stricter regulations have compelled key stakeholders to develop production routes for chlorine-free benzaldehyde. According to the Fact.MR’s new study, the global benzaldehyde market is expected to attain a CAGR of ~ 4.5% during the period, 2019 -2029.

A section of the report showcases overall region & country-wise benzaldehyde market. The report also provides detailed market share analysis of the benzaldehyde on the basis of key manufacturers along with their installed production capacities. It provides a market outlook for 2019–2029 and sets the forecast within the context of the report. The report elucidates on key activities & developments executed by the prominent players operating in the benzaldehyde market.

Key Segments Covered in Benzaldehyde Report:

On the basis of grade, the benzaldehyde market can be segmented into:

FCC Grade

Technical Grade

On the basis of application, the benzaldehyde market can be segmented into:

Flavor & Fragrances

Pharmaceutical & intermediates

Beverages Carbonated Soft Drinks Fruit Juices & Other Soft Drinks Alcoholic Beverages (<15 ABV)

Food Bakery Goods Confectionary & Chewing Gum Ice Creams, Gelatins, Puddings

Agrochemical (Crop protection)

Dye & coatings

Others

On the basis of region, the benzaldehyde market can be segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Participants:

Emerald Performance Materials

Lanxess

Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Hubei Kelin Bolun New Materials Co.Ltd

Lihai Chemical Industry Co.Ltd

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd

KLJ Group

Kadillac Chemicals Pvt. Ltd

Wuhan Dico Chemical Co.Ltd

Axxence Aromatic GmbH

others

Research Methodology

The report titled “Benzaldehyde Market” focuses on providing information regarding the volume and value of market from a global perspective. The research on benzaldehyde market was initiated through secondary research on the product, using both top-down and bottom-up approaches, right down to the country and segmental level. The application industries’ market trends and growth projections were taken into consideration to arrive at the total size of the benzaldehyde market. In addition to the above secondary research, primary research was also carried out across the industry and other companies that deal in the adoption of various grades of benzaldehyde.

Furthermore, the yearly revenue generated from benzaldehyde manufacturing companies from each capacity were obtained from both primary and secondary sources, and then benchmarked at the regional level. Fluctuations in annual prices over the forecast period is based on the historic market trends and expected percentage change in the upcoming years on the basis of investment, which is done on the parent market and related industry. Any decline or increase in price in the upcoming years varies as per the region.

