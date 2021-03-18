Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market worth $54 million : Use of Cloud-Based Solutions

Pune, India, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “ Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market by System (Standalone, Integrated System, Cardiology Information System, Cardiology PACS), Component (Software, Services, Hardware), & End User (L3A Hospital, L3B and L2 Hospital) – China Forecast to 2024, published by MarketsandMarkets™ China cardiology information system market is projected to reach $54 million by 2024 from $35 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The study involved four major activities in estimating the current market size of the China cardiology information system market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Then, both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

Growth in this market is mainly driven by the increasing incidence and prevalence of cardiovascular disease, government initiatives in China, and the increasing number of hospitals.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the growth opportunities offered by the market in the next five years?

How will advancements in products offered by various companies affect the market scenario in the mid- to long-term?

What are the trends and advancements in the China cardiology information system market?

Based on system, the market is segmented into integrated and standalone systems. The integrated systems segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of integrated systems by healthcare providers is the major factor supporting the growth of this segment.

The software segment accounted for the largest share of the China cardiology information system market in 2018

By component, the market is segmented into software, services, and hardware. The software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing need to integrate CVIS with C-PACS, EMRs, and other cardiology modules.

L3A hospitals accounted for the largest share of the China cardiology information system market in 2018

Based on end user, the market is segmented into L3A hospitals and L3B & L2 Hospitals. The L3A hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. The increasing number of L3A hospitals in China and growing disease prevalence are responsible for the large share of this market segment.

Key players in the China cardiology information system market are Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), CREALIFE Medical Technology (China), Central Data Network (Australia), Infinitt Healthcare (South Korea) and Esaote (Italy).

In 2018, CREALIFE Medical Technology held the leading position in the market. The company has good relations with government bodies, distributors, and hospitals in the market, which is its key strength. Philips Healthcare held the second position in the market in 2018.

