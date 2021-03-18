Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Worth $5.09 billion – Technological Advancements and Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — According MarketsandMarkets™ Research –

The report “Rapid Microbiology Testing Market by Method (Growth, Viability), Product (Automated Microbial Identification & AST System, PCR, Reagent), Application (Clinical Diagnosis, Environmental), End User (Labs, Hospitals, Industry) – Global Forecast to 2023″, is expected to reach USD 5.09 billion by 2023 from USD 3.45 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.1%.

The major factors driving the growth of the rapid microbiology testing market include the rising prevalence of infectious diseases; ongoing technological advancements; increasing food safety concerns; and increased funding, research grants, & public-private investments.

Recent Developments:



# In 2018, Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), received CE Mark for its next-generation molecular screening test for antibiotic-resistant carbapenemase-producing organisms (CPOs) to be used on BD MAX system

# In 2017, Abbott completed the acquisition of Alere, to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its market position in the rapid microbiology testing market

# In 2017, Merck KGaA (Germany), signed agreement with OpGen, Inc. (US), to develop rapid diagnostics and information technology products to help combat the threat of antimicrobial resistance

# In 2016, bioMérieux (US), acquired Astute Medical Inc. to expand its immunoassays product portfolio.

The instruments segment is expected to account for the largest share of the products market

On the basis of product, Segmented into instruments, reagents & kits, and consumables. The instruments segment is further categorized into automated ID/AST systems, mass spectrometers, PCR systems, bioluminescence- and fluorescence-based detection systems, cytometers, active air samplers, and other instruments. The automated microbial ID/AST systems segment is expected to command the largest share of the global rapid microbiology testing market in 2018. This is primarily due to the ability of these systems to produce rapid, accurate, reliable, and cost-effective results.

Growth-based rapid microbiology testing is expected to account for the largest share of the market

Based on method, Classified into segments growth-based, viability-based, cellular component-based, nucleic acid-based, and other rapid microbiology testing methods. The growth-based segment is expected to account for the largest share of the rapid microbiology testing market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the ease of processing (this method uses conventional liquid or agar media), the limited requirement of skilled professionals, and supportive government regulations.

Geographical View in-detailed: the rapid microbiology testing market across four key geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the global market. Technological advancements in the field of rapid microbial testing, the rising incidence of infectious diseases, and growing food safety concerns are driving the growth of the market in North America. Additionally, easy accessibility and high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies owing to the significant per capita annual healthcare expenditure by the US and Canadian governments are increasing the adoption of rapid microbiology testing in this region.

Global Key Leaders:

Some of the prominent players in the rapid microbiology testing market include bioMérieux SA (France). Abbott Laboratories Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (US). Other players in this market include Bruker Corporation (US), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Don Whitley Scientific Limited (UK), Merck KGaA (Germany), Neogen (US), Quidel Corporation (US), Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (US), Sartorius Group (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), TSI Inc. (US), and Vivione Biosciences, LLC (US).