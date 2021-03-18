Hernia Mesh Devices Market Prominent Company Overview & Product Benchmarking, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Hernia Mesh Devices Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Hernia Mesh Devices Market size is anticipated to value at USD 5.03 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rise in the occurrence of hernia, and cost-effectiveness of the treatment associated with it. Some of the key factors responsible for the growth of the market are rise in the use of meshes, cost-effectiveness, and minimum pain during the treatment, lower operational time, and easy accessibility of these devices in the market.

Key Players:

Medtronic plc

Ethicon

R. Bard Inc.

Atrium

L. Gore & Associates

LifeCell Corporation

Braun Melsungen AG.

Baxter International, Inc.

Cook Medical

Herniamesh S.r.l

Growth Drivers:

Globally, the market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 2.8% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development in the hernia mesh devices industry. The adoption of hernia mesh enables a favorable scenario in which patients opt for open or laparoscopic procedures. Hernia mesh also provide patients with easy accessibility to detail-oriented reimbursement ratios via governmental agencies and market players. The reimbursement codes and ratios are directly related to the type of hernias such as primary and recurrent hernia, coupled with different methods of surgery similar to open and laparoscopic.

Hernia is a medical condition that results in aligning of abdomen swelling into a small case because of the bad condition of abdominal muscles. Increase in smoking, coupled with other factors such as poor nutrition, hereditary disorders, and changing food patterns are leading causes of rising incidence of hernias, thus propelling the demand for hernia mesh devices market.

The hernia disorders are more prevalent among smoking population due to constant coughing. Occurrence of the hernia in smoking population is four times higher as that of normal patients. Adoption of hernia meshes decreases operational and recovery period, which in turn serves as a critical factor for increasing preference towards hernia meshes, thus contributing significantly to the growth of hernia mesh devices industry in recent years. Additionally, some of the vital benefits offered with the use of hernia meshes include reduction in recurrence and alleviated pain, thus propelling growth of the market over the forecast period.

Substantial investment by regional governments and privately-owned institutions in research and development of the hernia meshes are likely to produce vital result in near future. The R&D in the market of hernia mesh devices is majorly attributed to fulfill patient demands and offer ease during the treatment. Such factors are fueling the market expansion of hernia mesh devices in coming years.

Hernia Type Outlook:

Inguinal Hernia

Incisional Hernia

Femoral Hernia

Mesh Type Outlook:

Biologic Mesh

Synthetic Mesh

Regional Outlook:

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise adoption of latest methodologies for the treatment of hernia and existence well-established healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the hernia mesh devices market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with increasing number of patient pool, rising awareness about the disease, growing healthcare infrastructure and easy accessibility to the treatment.

