Flame Retardant Apparel Market Analysis of Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2027| Honeywell International Inc., Bulwark FR, Seyntex N.V., Fristads

Global flame retardant sales reached nearly 192 million square meter in 2018, with momentum likely to drive the market to a 6.2% y-o-y in 2019, according to Fact.MR’s latest analysis. Imposition of stringent regulatory rules and growing awareness about workers’ safety in high-risk industries worldwide continue to drive growth. Gains have also been driven by macroeconomic factors, notably stability in global oil prices and capital injection in infrastructure projects. The report opines that effective implementation of workplace safety guidelines in developing countries can open up new opportunities for manufacturers.

“Not protecting their employees with good-quality flame retardant apparels can cost employer organizations a fortune with the medical care and rehabilitation of injured employees. Apart from strict legal regulations, growing safety awareness among employees is driving the purchases of flame retardant apparels across several industries,” says Fact.MR’s report. “Flame retardant apparel market players are now focusing on improving comfort along with the safety of their products, and provide flame retardant apparels that can suit the end-users’ changing demands.”

Major Market Players Profiled in the Global Flame Retardant Apparel Market Report include:



Honeywell International Inc.

Bulwark FR

Seyntex N.V.

Fristads

Marina Textil S.L

DEVA F-M. s.r.o.

Koninklijke Ten Cate nv

Portwest Ltd.

Lakeland Industries Inc.

National Safety Apparel

Ansell Protective Solutions AB

Carrington Textiles Ltd

Hydrowear

Arco

Scandia Gear Europe B.V.

Eagle Technical Products

Notable Developments in the Flame Retardant Apparel Market / Fire Resistant Clothing Market

Lakeland Industries, Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer of protective clothing, recently announced its collaboration with Amazon.com for sales and distribution of its products, which is a part of company’s e-commerce strategy.

National Safety Apparel, another player in the flame retardant apparel market, recently announced that it is expanding its USA-based safety clothing manufacturing capabilities by acquiring a Chicago-based flame resistant (FR) clothing manufacturer – Rubin Brothers – and its brand Union Line™.

A European stakeholder in the fire resistant Clothing market – Ansell Protective Solutions AB — partnered with Shigematsu Works Co. Ltd (STS) – a Japanese personal protection equipment company to cover the marketing, distribution & after-sales service and maintenance of Ansell’s products in Japan.

Carrington Textiles Ltd., a U.K.-based player in the fire retardant apparel market, announced the launch of a stretch fabric – the Flameflex 275 – for flame retardant apparels. The company declared that the use of elastolefin fibers for the inclusion of polyester in the stretch fabric improves abrasion resistance and strength of flame retardant apparels. Furthermore, the company also stated that the fabric meets accreditations EN11611, EN11612 and EN14116 and can withstand temperatures up to 75 degrees.

Additional Questions Answered

What impact do the global flame retardant and resistant fabric trends will have on the growth of the flame retardant apparel market?

Which regulations are making a significant impact on growth prospects of the flame retardant apparel market?

Why are most market players shifting their focus on investing in the flame retardant apparel market in the Asia Pacific region?

What are the most common strategies adopted by leading manufacturers in the flame retardant apparel market in developed regions?

What is the exact impact of the political status quo in developing regions on growth prospects of the flame retardant apparel market?

Research Methodology

By following this unique research methodology, analysts can reach conclusions associated with the growth prospects of the market throughout the period 2018-2027. A holistic approach of market research methodology is followed by analysts at Fact.MR while carrying out a thorough research on the flame retardant apparel market. The report provides readers with unique and accurate conclusions about the historic and recent development in the flame retardant apparel market.

The comprehensive information featured in the report is obtained at the end of detailed secondary market research and primary market research on the historical and current growth parameters of the flame retardant apparel market. Secondary research on the flame retardant apparel elucidates the historical and current facts and industry-validated information about the flame retardant apparel market. Primary research is conducted after secondary research, where market leaders, including suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and investors, in the fire retardant clothing market are interviewed.

The accuracy and authenticity of the qualitative and quantitative information on how the flame retardant apparel market will grow during 2018-2027 is ensured by the unique research methodology followed by Fact.MR analysts.

