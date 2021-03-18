Aprotic Solvents Market Growth Analysis, Demand and Development Research Report to 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Aprotic Solvents Market is estimated to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to the increase in demand from several end use industries and growing use of bio-based items. Aprotic solvents are the solvents, which are not capable of hydrogen bonding, for which they cannot be hydrogen bonds. Aprotic solvents usually have intermediate polarity and dielectric constants.

Rising consumption of aprotic solvents among several other end use industries like oil & gas, petrochemicals, enhanced recycling technology, and growing demand for eco-friendly solution are majorly driving the growth of aprotic solvents market. Furthermore, improved features like low reactivity, high relative permittivity, thermal stability with the use of aprotic solvents in production of gas and oil refining are other boosting factors of aprotic solvents. However, increase in demand for non-toxic alternates to aprotic solvents, strict government regulations, flexible raw material cost and growing environmental concern are expected to hamper the growth of aprotic solvents market in the coming years.

Global Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP)

Toluene

Benzene

Acetone

Others (Chloroform, Pentane, Diethyl Ether and Hexane)

Global Application Outlook (Volume, KiloTons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Oil & gas

Pharma

Paints & Coatings

Electronics

Others (Agrochemicals, Printing Inks and Personal Care)

Oil & gas segment is expected to register significant growth since it extensively uses aprotic solvents. They are used as fracking fluids while oil drilling operations since it increases the quantity of hydrocarbons.

The prominent players in aprotic solvents industry include AlzChem AG, Ashland, Asahi Kasei, BASF SE, CNPC Jilin Chemical Group, Eastman Chemical Company, Imperial Chemical Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Ineos Chemicals Company, Shell Chemicals, DuPont Conglomerate Company, Mitsubishi Chemicals, and Nanjing Jinlong.

Regional Outlook (Volume, KiloTons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

