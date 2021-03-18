Metallic Stearate Market Cost Structure Analysis, Manufacturing Trends and Scope, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Metallic Stearate Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Metallic Stearate Market is expected to reach USD 4.84 billion by 2025. Metallic Stearate are the compounds of long-chain fatty acids with metals of dissimilar valency’s and is formed by saponification reaction of stearic acid and calcium base. In terms of quantity, the most vital metallic stearates are zinc, aluminum, magnesium, and calcium. Some metallic stearates are not soluble in water.

Key Players:

Dover Chemical Corporation

Baerlocher GmbH

Faci S.p.A.

Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG

Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Norac Additives

Sun Ace Kakoh (Pte.) Limited

PMC Biogenix, Inc.

James M. Brown Ltd.

Nimbasia Stabilizers

Marathwada Chemicals

Growth Drivers:

The Metallic Stearate Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.4% over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. High demand from cosmetics & pharmaceutical manufacturers and growing demand for polyvinyl chloride and various other polymers like polyolefin, phenolic resins, and polystyrene that use metallic stearates in several types of processing are documented as major factors of Metallic Stearate Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, issues related to the filterability of chemicals using metallic stearate and corrosion caused by addition of these stearates are the factors that may restrain overall market growth in coming years. Metallic Stearate Market is segmented based on type, forms, end users, and region.

Application Outlook:

Plastics

Rubber

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Building & construction

Paints & coatings

Product Outlook:

Zinc stearate

Calcium stearate

Aluminum stearate

Magnesium stearate

Zinc stearates sector accounted for the largest market share of Metallic Stearate and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because of high demand from industries like pharmaceuticals & cosmetics and polymers & rubbers, high demand from developing countries like India and China, and increasing use in PVC to enhance the color.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of Metallic Stearate and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be high demand from major manufacturers like pharmaceuticals & cosmetics and polymers & rubbers, continuous growing industrial activities like infrastructure & manufacturing, and high demand for enhanced products and growing population. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Metallic Stearate in the region.

Instead, North America and Europe are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share in terms of revenue. The United States is a major consumer of Metallic Stearate in the region. However, Europe is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period.

