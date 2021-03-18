Synthetic Stem Cells Market Growing at a CAGR of 22.5% – North America Shows an Impressive Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The Synthetic Stem Cells Market estimating the current market size and exhaustive secondary research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. The top-down approach was employed to estimate the complete market size.

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report “Synthetic Stem Cells Market by Application (Cardiovascular Disease, Neurological Disorders, Other Applications (Cancer, Diabetes, Gastrointestinal, Musculoskeletal Disorders)), Region (North America (US, Canada}, Europe, APAC, RoW) – Global Forecast to 2028″, The Artificial Stem Cells market size is expected to grow from USD 14 million in 2023 to USD 37 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.

Report Objectives in Depth:

# To define, describe, and forecast the synthetic stem cells market based on application and region

# To provide detailed information about factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

# To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market

# To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders

# To forecast the size of the market segments in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

The cardiovascular diseases segment is expected to command the largest share of the overall synthetic stem cells market during the forecast period.

By application, is estimated to be dominated by the cardiovascular diseases segment in 2023. This is attributed to the fact that the synthetic stem cells have been firstly developed for cardiac tissue and are tested in mice models. After the successful pre-clinical testing of cardiac synthetic stem cells, these cells will enter the clinical phase of development and are expected to hit the market by 2023.

North America to lead the synthetic stem cells market with accelerated R&D activities in stem cell therapy research.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the synthetic stem cells market. North America is the pioneer of synthetic stem cell technology. Also, North America leads in the R&D of stem cell therapies globally, with the registration of the highest number of clinical trials (more than 1400) on stem cells till 2018. This is further backed by the high rate of adoption of advanced therapies in the US (more than 600 stem cell therapy clinics in the US in 2016).

The key developers of synthetic stem cell technology are North Carolina State University (NCSU) (US) and Zhengzhou University (China).

In line with the rising importance of stem cell, researcher Ke Cheng, an associate professor at North Carolina State University, and his research partner Dr. Thomas Caranasos of the University of North Carolina School of Medicine created a protocol to harvest the healing factors secreted by the heart stem cells and encapsulate them synthetically. This offers a breakthrough in cardiac treatment using these artificial stem cells. The study was conducted in animal models and is expected to require five more years to be conducted on humans. This ‘platform technology’ is expected to be a breakthrough in the field of stem cell therapy in the coming years.

