Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor Market: Future Innovation Strategies, Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2031

Cryoprecipitate also known as cryoprecipitated antihemophilic factor is an insoluble material that emerges from a solution after frozen plasma is defrosted between 1°C and 6°C. Rich in specific plasma proteins, such as fibrinogen, cryoprecipitated antihemophilic factor is highly used for the treatment of dysfibrinogenaemia and fibrinogen deficiency, especially in the cases wherein there is clinical bleeding, trauma, or disseminated intravascular coagulation.

Cryoprecipitated antihemophilic factor, which is derived from blood, is composed of moderately high concentration of clotting factor VIII, and is effective for muscle and joint bleeds, however, it is susceptible to viral contamination and is harder to store and administer.

Cryoprecipitated antihemophilic factor can be made at local blood collection facilities, and its uses varies worldwide, depending on the availability of fibrinogen concentrate as a substitute treatment, and whether cryoprecipitated antihemophilic factor is licensed for use in congenital or acquired fibrinogen disorders.

Cardiac surgery represents a notable proportion of cryoprecipitated antihemophilic factor or cryoprecipitate use, owing to the current guidelines, which recommend adoption of near patient viscoelastic monitoring to guide fibrinogen replacement during cardiopulmonary bypass. However, there aren’t many studies to prove the effectiveness of cryoprecipitated antihemophilic factor in the perioperative setting. According to the Patient Blood Management (PBM) guidelines, the routine use of cryoprecipitated antihemophilic factor is not advisable for critically ill patients with coagulopathy and in maternity patients with abnormal coagulation tests, who are not bleeding.

Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor is a portion of plasma rich in clotting factors including fibrinogen and factor VII. It is a dry, sterile and purified concentrate of antihemophilic factors like AHF and factor VII. Cryoprecipitated antihemophilic factor is prepared by freezing plasma and then slowly thawing the frozen plasma. It is used to control or prevent bleeding in the people with hemophilia and von Willebrands disease, which are the most commonly inherited coagulation disorders. It can also be used as a rich source of fibrinogen for patients with decreased levels of important clotting proteins. Cryoprecipitated antihemophilic factor is obtained from pooled human plasma or purified porcine plasma or it is produced by rDNA technology. Most of the plasma derived cryoprecipitated antihemophilic factor products available are sterile and high purity concentrates purified through rDNA technology, ion exchange chromatography of chromatography utilizing murine monoclonal antibodies. However, no procedure has been able to totally remove the risk of viral infection for coagulant factor concentrates. Human recombinant cryoprecipitated antihemophilic factor is a sterile, nonpyrogenic concentrate with biologic activity comparable to that of plasma derived cryoprecipitated antihemophilic factor.

Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor Market: Drivers and Restraints

Primary factors driving Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor Market include growing need for safe and effective guiding technology during diagnosis and prognosis procedures and safety of the medicine compared to other alternatives. Increasing need for accurate medicines to diagnose hemophilia a van Williebrand disease and other coagulant disorders is one of the major factors driving the cryoprecipitate antihemophilic factor market. However, unawareness towards the procedure in some developing countries is the factor limiting the growth of the global cryoprecipitate antihemophilic factor market.

Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor Market has been segmented on the basis of product type, indication, distribution channel and region.

Based on product type, the global Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor Market is segmented as:

Recombinant

Plasma Derived

Based on Indication, the global Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor Market is segmented as:

Hypofibrinoginamia

Von Williebrand Disease

Dysfibrinogenamia

Hemophilia A

Uremia

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor Market is segmented as:

Drug Stores

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

E-commerce

Based on region, the global Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor Market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Middle-East & Africa

Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor Market: Overview

The global market for Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor is competitive with very various players operating in the global space. Key market players have expanded in various countries and have taken up a key interest in research and development in the pharmaceutical industry. Various research studies and new technologies are being incorporated in the already existing products which is expected to create high demand for cryoprecipitated antihemophilic factor in various applications. Some of the established brands of Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor are Grifols, Baxter International Inc, CSL Behring, RxList Inc.

Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor Market: Regional Wise Outlook

Geographically, the global Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor Market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, China, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to be the leader in global Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor Market owing to concentration of key market players in the region. The market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at significant CAGR due to expansion of product offerings by key players. Europe is expected to take second largest share in the global Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor Market throughout the forecast period.

Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the major players in the global Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor Market are Grifols, Baxter International Inc, CSL Behring, RxList Inc, Haemostatix Ltd, Shire US Inc., CSL Behring LLC, Bio Products Laboratory Limited, Novo Nordisk Inc., BDI Pharma and OCTAPHARMA Pharmazeutika Produktionsges.m.b.H. Technological advancement in already marketed products is the major trend emerging in the global Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor Market.

