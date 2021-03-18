Leukapheresis Market Worth $27.7 million – Rising Demand for Leukopaks in Clinical Research

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report “Leukapheresis Market by Product (Apheresis Machine, Leukocyte Filter, Column, Disposables), Leukopak (Mobilized, Non-Mobilized, Human Primary Cells), Application (Research, Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals, Research Institute) – Global Forecast to 2023″, factors contributing to the growth of these markets include the increasing incidence and prevalence of leukemia, growing demand for leukopaks for research applications, and increasing blood donations.

The leukapheresis products market is expected to reach USD 27.7 million by 2023 from an estimated USD 19.4 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The leukopaks market is projected to reach USD 445.6 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 46.4%.

Increasing incidence and prevalence of leukemia;

Globally, the incidence of leukemia has risen significantly. According to the NIH National Cancer Institute in 2015, 405,815 people were suffering from leukemia in the US. According to NIH estimates, the number of new cases of leukemia has increased on an average rate of 0.3% each year over the last 10 years (from 2006 to 2015). The NIH also estimates that the number of new cases may reach 60,300 in 2018. According to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, from 2010 to 2014, leukemia was the sixth-most-common cause of cancer deaths globally.

Increasing number of blood donations;

The global demand for blood and blood components is on the rise. In the US alone, ~44,000 units of blood are required every day in hospitals and emergency treatment facilities. Approximately 21 million units of blood components are transfused every year in the US. The requirement of leukocytes/WBCs is increasing with the increase in demand for leukopaks in clinical research and the rising number of clinical trials for the development of CAR-T therapy for leukemia.

The apheresis devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the leukapheresis devices market.

On the basis of type, the leukapheresis devices market is segmented into apheresis devices, leukapheresis columns & cell separators, and leukoreduction filters. The apheresis devices segment accounted for the largest share of the leukapheresis devices market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the widespread adoption of apheresis devices for performing therapeutic leukapheresis procedures for the treatment of leukemia and development of leukopaks for clinical and preclinical research.

Geographical View in-detailed:

Geographically, the global leukapheresis products and leukopaks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2018, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the leukapheresis products market, followed by North America and Europe. APAC’s prominence in this market is mainly due to the increase in Regenerative Medicine research in the region, growth in the number of clinical trials for CAR-T therapy, and the presence of leading pharma and biotech companies focusing on cell therapy research.

Global Key Leaders:

Major players in the leukapheresis products market include Asahi Kasei Medical (Japan), Fresenius (Germany), Haemonetics (US), Terumo BCT (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), and Macopharma (France). Some prominent players in the leukopaks market are HemaCare (US), AllCells (US), StemExpress (US), PPA Research Group (US), Key Biologics (US), Caltag Medsystem (UK), ZenBio (US), Precision for Medicine (US), and BioIVT (US).

HemaCare Corporation accounted for the largest share in leukopaks market. The company grew by 45.6% in 2017 compared to the previous year. This growth was mainly driven by international expansions and improved sales from the company’s key distributors, i.e. direct cell therapy customers, such as Novartis. The company’s business in Europe, Japan, and China is growing substantially. HemaCare also focuses on increasing its scalability in terms of quantity and quality to support the growing demand for leukopaks from research organizations for the development of cellular therapy technologies.