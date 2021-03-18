Cold Phosphating Chemicals Market – Global Upcoming Demand, Growth Analysis and Forecast till 2031

Cold Phosphating Chemicals Market: Introduction

Phosphating chemicals are used by the automotive sector and for surface treatment. Iron, zinc and magnesium phosphate are three types of phosphating chemicals. Iron and steel undergo the process of phosphating to develop strong corrosive resistance.

Cold phosphating chemicals are used when there is a shortage of energy. Phosphating at lower temperatures of around (110-120 degree F) has shown strengths in coated layer formation rate, low energy consumption, good corrosion resistance, and sludge beds. New processes of low temperature phosphating with the involvement of hydroxylamine sulfate have been developed.

The previous techniques will be replaced by HAS due to its high phosphating rate, good coating quality, and less pollution. Cold phosphating chemicals require thorough degreasing, which is difficult as heat helps in removal. 25% more sludge formation. The coating mixture is comparatively rough when cold zinc phosphate is used with a higher chemical consumption.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3371

Cold Phosphating Chemicals: Dynamics

Cold phosphating chemicals are used in the paint and coatings sector. Due to the availability and multiple uses of cold phosphating chemicals, they are widely used in the chemical industries. The coating industry is growing at a steady rate, and, following the introduction of new technologies, the industry is expected to witness an increase in the demand for cold phosphating chemicals.

Sectors, such as automation, surface treatment, industrial coatings, and product coatings, are expected to contribute to growth in the production of cold phosphating chemicals. Hydroxylamine sulfate has potential uses in most chemical and manufacturing industries. Moreover, cold phosphating chemicals play a major role in rust prevention. Cold phosphating chemicals, such as HAS, find applications in the production of anti-skinning agents, pharmaceuticals, rubber, textile, plastics, and detergents. They also help terminate radical polymerization and serve as an anti-oxidant in rubber industries, which is estimated to fuel the growth of the cold phosphating chemicals market.

Hydroxylamine sulfate is widely used in the chemical, rubber, fiber, and polymer industries. It has various applications in several chemical and manufacturing industries. Paracetamol is manufactured with HAS, and HAS is a very important chemical in the pharmaceutical industry. The introduction of new drugs is another factor fuelling the growth of the cold phosphating chemicals market.

However, hydroxylamine sulfate is considered to be a hazardous compound as it can explode when heated over 170 °C. Certain norms need to be followed while using hydroxylamine sulfate. Zinc phosphate is very harmful to aquatic life with long-lasting effects. It is very harmful for the environment in general.

However, latest research shows that graphene oxide and zinc phosphate at low temperatures have the potential to form a better coating on iron and steel. This is another factor fuelling the growth of the cold phosphating chemicals market.

Get Access To TOC Covering 200+ Topics @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=3371

Cold Phosphating Chemicals: Segmentation

The global cold phosphating chemicals market can be segmented by product type as:

Hydroxylamine Sulfate

Cold Zinc Phosphate

The global cold phosphating chemicals market can be segmented by end use as:

Polymers and Plastic

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

The global cold phosphating chemicals market can be segmented by substrate as:

Iron

Steel

The global cold phosphating chemicals market can be segmented by application as:

Metal and Metallurgical

Polymers and Plastics

Rubber

Textile

Automotive

Industrial Equipment

Others

Cold Phosphating Chemicals: Regional Outlook

The pharmaceutical industry in the Asia Pacific region has witnessed growth in the production of cold phosphating chemicals. The U.S. has been a prominent regional market for cold phosphating chemicals in terms of production, consumption and the development of new and advanced healthcare facilities over the past few years, as well as in terms of the usage of cold phosphating chemicals in the pharmaceutical industry.

In Europe, the cold phosphating chemicals market in the UK has witnessed growth due to an increase in the production of the same. Moreover, countries such as Switzerland and France have also witnessed growth in the production of cold phosphating chemicals.

Growth in the construction industry in the Asia Pacific region has led to an increase in the production of cold phosphating chemicals. Hence, Asia Pacific is also expected to be a prominent regional market as the construction industries in the region are expected to increasingly demand architectural paint. Moreover, increase in the spending on infrastructure is expected to result in growth in the consumption of protective coating, which is, in turn, expected to boost the cold phosphating chemicals market. China and India are among the key markets in the Asia Pacific cold phosphating chemicals market.

On the other hand, a continuous increase in tourism in the Middle East is expected to have a positive impact on the construction industry in countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Iran, which is expected to drive the cold phosphating chemicals market in the region. Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry in the Middle East region is expected to witness an increase in production as the introduction of technologically advanced products has boosted the production of cold phosphating chemicals.

Cold Phosphating Chemicals: Market Participants

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global cold phosphating chemicals market are listed below:

Société Nouvelle des Couleurs Zincique, Hubbard-Hall Inc. , BFG Manufacturing, Grauer and Weil ltd., Westchem Technologies Inc., Shandong Xinhai Mining Technology & Equipment Inc.ASF SE, MercK Kgaa, and UBE Industries, Ltd.

Pre Book now to get Free Customization in the Report @ https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3371/S

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates