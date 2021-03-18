Molybdenum-99 Market Dynamics, Developments, Potential Players & Worldwide Opportunities, 2021-2030 | GE Healthcare, IBA, Sumitomo Corporation | FMI Report

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ —

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the Molybdenum-99 market including global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the Molybdenum-99 market, growth prospects are obtained with maximum precision.

Molybdenum-99 Market: Segmentation

The global Molybdenum-99 is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Isotopic Application

SPECT

Gamma Camera

End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Regional Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa)

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the Molybdenum-99 market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes market size and revenue distribution of market segment of the Molybdenum-99 market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed segmentation of the Molybdenum-99 market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

This chapter highlights the key trends impacting the growth of the Molybdenum-99 market over the forecast period. This chapter helps reader to understand both supply side and demand side trends of Molybdenum-99 market.

Chapter 04 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors, drivers, restraints, and opportunity analysis along with current COVID-19 impact that are expected to influence growth of the Molybdenum-99 market over the forecast period. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 05 – Market Context

This section includes premium insights such as product adoption analysis, Isotopic Application road map, key promotional strategies, regulations, and many more. This section helps readers understand the key factors associated with the Molybdenum-99 market.

Chapter 06 – Global Molybdenum-99 Value Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the Molybdenum-99 during the forecast period. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical Molybdenum-99 market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 07 – Global Molybdenum-99 Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Isotopic Application

Based on Isotopic Application, the Molybdenum-99 market is segmented into Gamma Camera, SPECT. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in Molybdenum-99 and market attractiveness analysis based on Isotopic Application.

Chapter 8 – Global Molybdenum-99 Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by End Use

This chapter provides details about the Molybdenum-99 market based on end user, and has been classified into Hospitals and Diagnostic Centres. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on end user.

Chapter 9 – Global Molybdenum-99 Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the Molybdenum-99 market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 10 – North America Molybdenum-99 Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of the North America Molybdenum-99 market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, and market growth based on the Isotopic Application and countries in North America.

Chapter 11 – Latin America Molybdenum-99 Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Molybdenum-99 market in Latin American countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 12 –Europe Molybdenum-99 Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Molybdenum-99 market in Europe in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 13 – East Asia Molybdenum-99 Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the Molybdenum-99 in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan & South Korea. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Molybdenum-99 market in East Asia.

Chapter 14 – South Asia Molybdenum-99 Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Molybdenum-99 market in South Asia in several countries such as India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and rest of South Asia are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – Oceania Molybdenum-99 Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the Molybdenum-99 in Oceania. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Molybdenum-99 market in Australia and New Zealand.

Chapter 16 – MEA Molybdenum-99 Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the Molybdenum-99 market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period.

Chapter 17 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis

This section include deep dive analysis of Molybdenum-99 market for key and emerging countries. Reader can understand the market value and volume by Isotopic Application, marketing status and end user for key countries.

Chapter 18 – Market Structure Analysis

This chapter highlights the tier structure analysis, market concentration analysis and company share analysis along with sales footprint analysis of key player operating in Molybdenum-99 market.

Chapter 19 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the Molybdenum-99 market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are GE Healthcare, IBA, Sumitomo Corporation, Advanced Cyclotron Systems, Siemens Healthineers., and among others.

Chapter 20 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the Molybdenum-99 report.

Chapter 21 – Research Component Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research component methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Molybdenum-99 market.

