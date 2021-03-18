Increased Demand for Processed Seeds Driving the Process Equipment Market for Seed Industry

Process equipment market for seed industry includes processed seed market and seed processing equipment market. The market for processed seed, in terms of value, is estimated at USD 56.07 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 91.32 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.2%. includes processed seed market and seed processing equipment market. The market for processed seed, in terms of value, is estimated at USD 56.07 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 91.32 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.2%.

The seed processing equipment market is projected to reach USD 3.25 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from USD 2.00 Billion in 2017. Download PDF Brochure The necessity to increase food production, with the decrease in arable land, has increased the demand for processed seed, which has resulted in higher demand for the seed processing equipment. Furthermore, the increase in acceptance and area under GM crop, growth of globalized trade of processed seed, and rise in awareness in developing countries are other factors driving the global process equipment market for seed industry.

The processed seed market, on the basis of crop type, is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the fruits & vegetables segment, during the forecast period. The mechanical segment is estimated to dominate the processed seed market on the basis of method, through the same period. In the seed processing equipment market, on the basis of type, the coaters segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment through the forecast years. The cereals & grains segment dominated the processed seed market in 2016, globally, followed by oilseeds & pulses. Cereals & grains account a major portion of the staple diet of the population and animal feed diet as a primary source of energy. The North American region accounted for the largest market share for the mechanically processed seeds in 2016, and this trend is projected to continue over the next five years. The cleaners accounted for the largest share in the seed processing equipment market and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Asia Pacific was the major market for this segment in 2016. North America is one of the most technologically advanced regions. The seed processing & equipment market here is growing constantly due to the rising demand for quality raw material by the food chains, along with increasing demand of commercial seeds by the farmers for better yield in this region.

Asia Pacific is witnessing promising growth in the production of processed seed in the past years due to increasing awareness about the benefits of commercial seed, especially in countries such as India and Indonesia. The demand for seed processing equipment is also projected to grow in the region. Make an Inquiry

The processed seed market is organized and is dominated by few large players such as Bayer (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Monsanto (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), and KWS Group (Germany), while the seed processing equipment market is competitive and fragmented, with large-scale seed equipment manufacturers such as Cimbria (Denmark), PETKUS Technologie (Germany), Lewis M. Carter Manufacturing (US), Westrup (Denmark), and Alvan Blanch Development Company (UK).

