Plastic Surgery Instruments Market – Emerging Growth Factors, Current and Future Perspectives

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the global plastic surgery instruments market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

Increasing awareness and demand for cosmetic surgeries, growing number of age-related surgeries across the globe, and increasing incidence of cancer are the key drivers of the global Cosmetic Surgery Instruments Market.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

The global cosmetic surgery instruments market is expected to reach USD 1,479.0 Million by 2023 from USD 1,002.0 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Browse 110 market data Tables and 25 Figures spread through 134 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Plastic Surgery Instruments Market“.

The handheld instruments segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018

On the basis of types, the Plastic Surgery Instruments Market is segmented into handheld instruments, electrosurgical instruments, and other plastic surgery instruments. In 2018, the handheld instruments segment is expected to account for the largest share of cosmetic surgery market. The large share of this segment is attributed to factors such as increasing number of plastic surgeries and the wide range of uses of handheld instruments in almost all types of plastic surgical procedures.

Based on procedure, the cosmetic surgery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on procedure, the Plastic Surgery Instruments Market is segmented into cosmetic surgery and reconstructive surgery. The cosmetic surgery segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the high demand and growing public acceptance of cosmetic procedures, changing lifestyles, and growing willingness to spend on cosmetic surgeries across the globe.

In 2018, North America to dominate the Plastic Surgery Instruments Market

In 2018, North America is expected to command the largest share of the market, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the world. The large share of North America is attributed to factors such as the growing procedural volume for plastic surgical procedures, growing incidence of skin cancer, the presence of a highly developed healthcare system, and the high adoption rate of novel technologies in this region.

The Plastic Surgery Instruments Market is highly fragmented with the presence of several large as well as emerging players. Prominent players in the Plastic Surgery Instruments Industry include Sklar Surgical Instruments (US), KLS Martin Group (Germany), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Tekno-Medical Optik-Chirurgie GmbH (Germany), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Zimmer Biomet (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), BMT Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany), Anthony Products, Inc. (US), Bolton Surgical Ltd. (UK), Surgicon Pvt. Ltd. (Pakistan), and Blink Medical (UK).

Sklar Surgical Instruments (US) is one of the leading providers of plastic surgery instruments. The company offers a wide range of precision-crafted, tungsten carbide (TC) or stainless steel, premium OR-grade surgical instruments for different applications, including plastic surgery. It also provides repair and maintenance services to their customers. The company primarily focuses on inorganic growth strategies to enhance its presence in the global cosmetic surgery instruments market.