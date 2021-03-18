Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market – Complete Analysis Of Key Players, Growth Rate, Opportunities, Challenges

Illinois, United States, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ —

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

In the current market scenario, there is a growing demand for hydrophobic interaction chromatography. The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies and increasing R&D expenditure in biopharmaceuticals.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The global hydrophobic interaction chromatography market is projected to reach USD 418.2 million in 2023 from USD 271.0 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Browse 83 market data Tables and 27 Figures spread through 112 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market”

Monoclonal Antibodies to Drive the Market Growth:

In the past decade, there has been a significant increase in the demand for mAbs not only in oncology but several other therapeutic areas such as Alzheimer’s, autoimmune diseases, and inflammatory disorders. These therapeutic areas have also gained prominence in recent years, as a result of which, almost all major pharmaceutical companies have undertaken R&D on therapeutic antibodies. In the purification of mAbs, impurities and aggregates are removed through different chromatography resins, including hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins. In drug discovery applications, hydrophobic interaction chromatography plays an important role in capturing and polishing target proteins during the purification process.

Hydrophobic interaction chromatography is widely used for mAbs purification. Therefore, the increase in the number of mAbs approvals will eventually drive the demand for hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=200633435

Regional Growth – North America to Dominate the Industry:

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography market. The availability of government and public funding for protein-based research projects, increased adoption of automated purification instruments, high demand for protein biologics, and increasing R&D efforts by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are some of the major factors driving the growth of the HIC market in North America.

In this report, the market has been categorized based on product & service, sample type, end user, and region. The HIC products market includes resins, columns, buffers, and other HIC products. In 2018, HIC resins are expected to dominate the products market. This segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for HIC resins for the purification of hydrophobic protein molecules.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=200633435

Key Players Analysis:

The key players in the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography market include GE Healthcare (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Sartorius (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and Tosoh Corporation (Japan). These players focus on both organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, collaborations, and acquisition to maintain and enhance their market share in the hydrophobic interaction chromatography industry.

Hydrophobic interaction chromatography industry is consolidated in nature with a major share attributed by top companies in this market such as GE Healthcare, Tosoh Corporation, Merck, and Bio-Rad. Rankings for this market have been derived on the basis of several aspects such as segmental revenue, market strategies, brand image, product portfolios, product innovation, and geographic presence.