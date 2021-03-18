Real-Time Payments Market Projected to reach $25.9 billion by 2023

​

According to research report “Real-Time Payments Market by Nature of Payment (P2P, P2B & B2P), Component (Solutions (Payment Gateway, Payment Processing & Payment Security & Fraud Management) & services), Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Vertical, & Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, published by MarketsandMarkets, global real time payments market size to grow from USD 6.8 billion in 2018 to USD 25.9 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.6% during the forecast period.

The real time payments market is said to have a potential scope for growth in the years to come, due to the increasing use of smartphones and connected devices and the increasing consumers’ demand for quicker payment settlements.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=103502782

Browse 79 market data Tables and 57 Figures spread through 182 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Real Time Payments Market – Global Forecast to 2023”

Among solutions, the payment security and fraud management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The solutions segment has been subsegmented into payment gateway, payment processing, and payment security and fraud analyze management. Among these solutions, the payment security and fraud management solution is expected growth at the highest CAGR. The number of online frauds in financial transactions are increasing across the world, which results in the growing demand for the payment security and fraud management solutions that help avoid and detect financial frauds and improve the security of online transactions.

Among the enterprise size segment, the large enterprises segment is estimated to have a larger market size during the forecast period

The real time payments market by enterprise size has been segmented into 2 further subsegments: Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment is expected to have a larger market share during the forecast period. Large enterprises are increasing their investments for developing innovative real time payments solutions.

Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) is estimated to hold the largest market size and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to hold the largest market size and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In the APAC region, the growth rate can be attributed to various factors, including the adoption of advanced technologies, economic developments, increasing rate of digitalization, and high investments from real time payments solution and service providers. The driving forces for the increasing market size in this region include the huge population that contributes to the volume of transactions, and the domestic and international enterprises that are investing in this region.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=103502782

The real time payments market report provides the competitive landscape and company profiles of the key vendors based on their product offerings and business strategies. The major vendors in the global real time payments market include ACI Worldwide (US), FIS (US), Fiserv (US), Mastercard (US), Worldline (France), PayPal (US), Visa (US), Apple (US), Ant Financial (China), INTELLIGENT PAYMENTS (Gibraltar), Tmenos (Swtizerland), Wirecard (Germany), Global Payments (US), Capgemini (France), IntegraPay (Australia), SIA (Italy), Obopay (India), Ripple (US), Pelican (UK), Finastra (UK), Nets (Denmark), FSS (India), Montran (US), REPAY (US), and Icon Solutions (UK).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com

​