Human Organoids Market – Growing Initiatives to Increase Awareness About Organoids

Research Methodologies Followed for This Study:

Secondary Research:

In the secondary research process, various secondary sources, such as annual reports, press releases & investor presentations of companies, white papers, certified publications, articles by recognized authors, gold-standard & silver-standard websites, regulatory bodies, and databases (such as D&B Hoovers, Bloomberg Business, and Factiva) were referred to in order to identify and collect information for the orthopedic braces and supports market study.

Primary Research:

The Human Organoids Methods Market comprises several stakeholders such as Manufacturers of human organoid products, Healthcare service providers, Manufacturers of pharmaceutical products, Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Clinical research organizations (CROs), Clinical testing laboratories, Public and private research organizations, Research laboratories and academic institutes, Market research and consulting firms The demand side of this market is characterized by the increasing incidence of transplants and technological advancements, and increased funding and public-private investments. Various primary sources from both the supply and demand sides of the market were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information.

Global Growth Boosting Factors:

The global human organoids market offers significant growth potential for prominent as well as emerging product manufacturers. Technological advancements, rising incidence of transplants, and increased funding and public-private investments are key factors driving the growth of the Human Organoids Methods Market.

Expected Growth in Revenue in Near Future:

The global human organoids market size is projected to reach USD 1,901 million by 2025 from USD 850 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.

Market Size Estimation:

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the clinical microbiology market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research

The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources

North America is the largest regional market for Human Organoids

North America (comprising the US and Canada) dominates the human orgnaoids market. North America is a mature market, with high penetration of human organoids technologies among key end users (pharmaceuticals & biotechnology companies, CROs, academia and others) and well-established distribution channels for human organoids product manufacturers and suppliers. Easy accessibility to and the high adoption of advanced technologies due to the significant per capita annual healthcare expenditure by the US and Canadian governments, as well as supportive government regulations, are driving the growth of the human organoids market in this region.

Key Players:

BioIVT (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), ZenBio (US), Corning (US), Organovo (US), Cyprio (France), Biopredic International (France), CELLINK (Sweden), Emulate (US), Hµrel Corporation (US), InSphero (Switzerland), Kerafast (US), Kirkstall (UK), and MIMETAS (Netherlands) are some of the major players in the human organoids market among others.

The analysis of market developments between 2017 and 2020 revealed that several growth strategies such as research collaborations were adopted by market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the Human Organoids Methods Market.

