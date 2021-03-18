Food Certification Market Growing Immensely at a Global Level

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Increase in instances of foodborne illnesses, strict food industry standards and certification requirements, and consumer demand for food transparency and credibility are factors that are expected to drive the growth of the food certification market

The importance of food safety is gaining attention in the market throughout the supply chain. The food certification market holds considerable business potential as the demand for safe food continues to be a significant trend among consumers. To gain the confidence of consumers regarding food safety and quality, food certification has gained significant importance in food processing and production. Certification standards address the compliance to food safety and quality parameters of food, packaging, packaging materials, and storage & distribution for primary producers, manufacturers, and distributors. The increase in consumer awareness regarding food safety and quality standards has led many of the world’s largest food retailers to mandate supplier certification, which includes ISO22000, SQF, BRC, IFS, USDA organic, halal, and kosher.

The global market for food certification is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.4%

On the basis of type of food certification, the ISO 22000 segment is projected to dominate the market.ISO 22000 is a derivative of ISO 9001, a family of standards from the International Organization for Standardization. This quality certification can be applied to any organization in the food chain, from packaging manufacturers to the actual food processing facilities. ISO 22000 offers benefits to the food supply chain, such as determines and manages safety risks, offers preventive and corrective measures to food safety management, and reduces or eliminates the risk of food recalls.

The high prevalence of foodborne illnesses due to the increase in consumption of meat and meat products is expected to drive the demand

With the increase in the globalization of food trade and awareness regarding consumer safety, the demand for certified food products has increased. Hence, the requirement for food certification and proper labeling is projected to increase. Many countries have their regulatory bodies to monitor the certification and labeling of food items that are either exported, imported, or domestically traded. The guidelines are increasingly becoming stringent due to the increase in the prevalence of issues regarding food safety among consumers.

Geographical Prominence

Europe is estimated to account for the largest market share in the food certification market, in terms of value, in 2020. The growth of the food certification market is attributed to the increase in instances of food recalls, the role of government authorities supporting the adoption of food certification, and the rise in demand for safe and high-quality food products among European consumers. The North American and Asia Pacific markets are expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the increase in the sale of processed food products both in the retail and foodservice segments of the region. The manufacturing industry is extensively capitalizing on certifying the production processes and products to upgrade them to the highest possible quality standards.

The food certification market is diverse and competitive, with a large number of players. The key players in the market include DEKRA SE (Germany), Intertek Group PLC (UK), TÜV SÜD AG (Germany), SGS SA (Switzerland), among others. Through strategies, such as new product developments, expansions, and acquisitions, companies are expanding their global presence and offering new services and accreditations, which is projected to increase their operational capabilities in the market.