Iron Powder Sales, Opportunities and Growth Rate With COVID-19 Impact Study

Iron Powder Market: Introduction

Iron powder is a particle form of iron with a particle size, varying from 20-200 μm. In industry, Iron powder are produced through solid reduced, atomized and electrolytic process. However, the selection of the manufacturing process is depend upon particle size and uniformity in the production process. Moreover, Iron powder is also referred as zero valent iron (ZVI) powders. Iron powder finds usage in several industrial applications such as automotive, food, packaging, and coating, among others. For instance, in food industry, the Iron powder is used to maintain the nutritional value of the food i.e. for food fortification which help to evade iron deficiency. Also, Iron powder as an additive mainly used in paint & coating industry to impart properties such as luster and shine, among others. Moreover, demand for iron powder is prevalent in 3D- Printing technology application which is expected to gain significant traction in the healthcare and automotive sector. Major application of iron powder is in automotive industry for manufacturing of automotive parts, friction materials for breaks pads, break lining to name a few. Iron powder is also an important part of food packaging industry for water purification, manufacturing of ferrous and Ferric salts, among others.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Valuable Insights: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3662

Iron Powder Market: Dynamics

Across the globe, there has been significant growth in the vehicle production which in turn is expected to drive the demand for the iron powder market over the forecast period. In the automotive industry, iron powder is consumed for the powder metallurgy application through which several automotive parts, gears, bearing and Sintered components, among others. In recent times, additive manufacturing and Metal Injection Molding (MIM) process in gaining traction in several end use industries owing to which the demand for iron powder is expected to increase across the globe. Along with this, growing demand for Iron powder for protective powder coating application which is also supported by stringent government norms that in turn is expected to propel the iron powder market over the forecast period.

Across the globe, around 33% of population is suffering through Anemia, caused due to iron deficiency. As a preventive steps, iron powder is used for the food fortification and for the production of the medicines. Thus, with increasing patient pool of iron deficiency anemia (IDA), demand for iron powder is expected to increase. Recently, porous iron powder, sponge-like structure, is being used for removing contaminants from water and water waste

For More Detailed Information about Methodology: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3662

Iron Powder Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end use, the Global Iron Powder Market is segmented into

Aerospace & defense

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Medical

Others

On the basis of type, the Global Iron Powder Market is segmented into

Unalloyed

Alloyed

Insulated Iron powder

On the basis of manufacturing process, the Global Iron Powder Market is segmented into

Physical Atomization Electro deposition

Chemical Reduction Decomposition

Mechanical Pulverization



Iron Powder Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of the demand, the global iron powder market is dominated by East Asia, especially by China, and Japan. Moreover, this is mainly attributed to increasing automotive production and aircraft fleet in region which in turn drive demand for iron powder market. The East Asia iron powder market is expected to register healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, in North America, and Europe, the MIM and powder metallurgy application are gaining traction owing to which demand for iron powder is expected to increase over the forecast period. In terms of consumption, the North America and Europe iron powder market is expected to register steady growth over the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3662

Iron Powder Market: Key participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global Iron Powder market are: