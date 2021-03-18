LNG Vaporizers Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) with Leading Key Vendors by 2029 | Cryogenic Experts, Kopetz Manufacturing, LLC, Cryogenic Society of America, Inc., Sumitomo Precision Products Co., Ltd

LNG Vaporizers Market: Overview

LNG vaporizers are the type of heat-exchange vaporizers that caters vaporization of liquefied gases. Gases includes argon, oxygen, nitrogen, ethylene, propylene, and natural gas. For vaporization, the LNG vaporizers attains its application in petrochemical and cryogenic plants in the chemical industry. LNG vaporizers integrate in such a way that it liquefied gases to have different streams as well as treatments. The LNG is heated by steam spears that infuse steam directly into the water. The optimized steam injection system expels steam erosion and hammering and erosion and reduces noise emissions. Alternative heating sources as a vaporization medium such as electrical heaters, warm water, or combinations of these are available. The market for the chemical industry is growing at a very substantial rate, which will grow in the upcoming years, which in return creates the demand for LNG vaporizers.

LNG Vaporizers Market: Dynamics

The key driver for the market growth of LNG vaporizers is the chemical industry sector as it is employed in the cryogenic industry and petrochemical industry. The increase in the chemical industry raises the demand for LNG vaporizers. Petrochemical companies are conferring healthy demand extension, especially in the propylene, ethylene, and C derivatives chain. This factor has authorized companies to continue to the higher margins arising from lower oil prices. This fact on return, improve the industrialization for the chemicals sector with increasing adoption of LNG vaporizers. The supplemental application, which enhances the LNG vaporizers market growth is the cryogenic sector. The cryogenic compound gases generated through the cryogenic industry has tremendous demand in several sectors, including food & beverages, petrochemical, and pharmaceuticals. This factor will increase the industries in the cryogenic sector, driving on the market growth of LNG vaporizers, through expanding the growth parameters from global LNG vaporizers market. The LNG vaporizers is also employed in chemical laboratories. The scope of this type is small as related to industrial objective LNG vaporizers. The chemical laboratories are shaping the demand for LNG vaporizers, and increasing the sales is likely to increase the market expansion of the LNG vaporizers.

LNG Vaporizers Market: Segmentation

Global LNG vaporizers market can be segmented by product type, by function, by capacity, by end use, and by region.

Based on product type, the global LNG vaporizers market can be segmented by-

Static

Mobile

Based on function, the global LNG vaporizers market can be segmented by-

Ambient Air Vaporizers

Steam Heated Vaporizers

Waterbath heated vaporizers

Open Rack Vaporizers

Submerged Combustion Vaporizers

Based on capacity, the global LNG vaporizers market can be segmented by-

40-160 gal/hr

168-455 gal/hr

555-1005 gal/hr

>1000 gal/hr

Based on end use, the global LNG Vaporizers can be segmented by-

Industrial

Commercial

Agriculture

Others

LNG Vaporizers Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of regional demand, the LNG vaporizers market can be segmented into seven regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the MEA (Middle East & Africa). The market for LNG vaporizers is at a moderate rate in the advanced economies. The Americas and Europe region show modest growth in terms of demand. The demand for the LNG vaporizers is increasing steadily in Asia Pacific countries, including India and South Korea. The demand for LNG vaporizers in Japan is above average.

LNG Vaporizers Market: Key Market Players

Prominent players in global LNG vaporizers market are Cryogenic Experts, Kopetz Manufacturing, LLC, Cryogenic Society of America, Inc., Sumitomo Precision Products Co., Ltd., Cryoquip, Incryo Systems, Kwangsan Co., Ltd., Clean Energy Fuels, Cryogas Equipment Private Limited, DongHwa Entec, Analytical Solutions and Products B.V., The Linde Group, and other market players.

