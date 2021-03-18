Cleanroom Equipment Market Product Sales and Cutting-edge Growth Rate Examines Top Company to 2028

Cleanroom Equipment Market: Introduction

A cleanroom is an enclosed area or space, which has a controlled environment in terms of airborne particulates, microbes, contaminants of dust, pollutants, and chemical vapors. Cleanrooms also facilitate the premises with regulation of the environment in terms of temperature, humidity, and pressure. Cleanrooms are set up across numerous industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, hardware, etc. The upsurge in the conception of cleanrooms across industries, owing to factors such as rising regulatory framework and demand for quality products is likely to boost the cleanroom equipment market, subsequently.

Cleanroom Equipment Market: Dynamics

The key driving factor for the global cleanroom equipment market is the persistently evolving industrial sector, which has resulted in an increased demand for cleanroom equipment across all major developing economies. Macroeconomic factors such as booming industrial activities coupled with up-gradation in workplace protection, and increase in safety guidelines and regulations for industries in many countries are further augmenting the sales for cleanroom equipment. Significant increase in the demand for cleanroom equipment due to growing safety concerns regarding safe and hygienic industrial operations is highly anticipated to drive the global cleanroom equipment market. Moreover, considerable growth in the East Asia, South Asia & Middle East healthcare sectors and technological advancements in the production of cleanroom equipment are anticipated to create a significant opportunity for the global cleanroom equipment market. Furthermore, the superior reliable characteristics of cleanroom equipment, such as allowing maximum operational safety, ease in functioning, easy disposing, cost-efficiency, and low maintenance are highly anticipated to propel the demand for cleanroom equipment across various end-use sectors. Key restraining factors such as low replacement rate of maximum cleanroom equipment, complex installation process of cleanroom equipment, and reluctance in setting up a cleanroom facility in developing and undeveloped economies, may hinder the growth of the global cleanroom equipment market over the forecast period.

Cleanroom Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global cleanroom equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region.

Based on type, the global cleanroom equipment market is segmented as:

Fan Filter Units (FFU)

HVAC Systems

Laminar Air Flow Systems and Biosafety Cabinets

HEPA Filters

Air Diffusers and Showers

Based on end-use industry, the global cleanroom equipment market is segmented as:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology Industry

Medical Device Manufacturers

Hospitals

Other End Users

HVAC system cleanroom equipment are anticipated to showcase a remarkable growth rate during the forecast period, due to its temperature maintenance characteristics. On the other hand, among the end users, pharmaceutical industries held the largest share in 2018, and are anticipated to maintain their dominance over the forecast period. Progressions in pharmaceutical cleanroom technology, both, in terms of technicality and regulations, is one of the vital factors that can be accredited to the high market share held by pharmaceutical industry. Increasing demand for the replacement of conventional cleanroom technology by Restricted Access Barrier Systems (RABS) and isolators is also among the few factors that specify current permeation of this technology in pharmaceutical industries.

Cleanroom Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

The global cleanroom equipment market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Europe, MEA, East Asia (Japan, China, and South Korea), South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and Rest of South Asia), Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) and Latin America. Among these, East Asia is estimated to account for a significant market share due to prevailing healthcare industrial boom in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. South Asia is anticipated to witness high growth in the global cleanroom equipment market, owing to the rise in pharmaceutical practices. Moreover, MEA and Latin America are projected to showcase the most enthusiastic growth in the global cleanroom equipment market, due to the rise in the population coupled with an upsurge in the demand for medicines across the region. Europe and North America are key developed regions that will generate creditable opportunity in the global cleanroom equipment market over the forecast period, due to the existence of significant pharmaceutical and biotechnology players in these regions.

Cleanroom Equipment Market: Prominent Players

Prominent players in the global cleanroom equipment market are Azbil Corporation, Taikisha Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Illinois Tool Works, Inc., Royal Imtech N.V., E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company, Ardmac Ltd., Alpiq Group, Clean Air Products, M+ W Group, and other key market players. The cleanroom equipment market consists of well-diversified global and regional players, with global vendors ruling the market.

