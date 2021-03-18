Emboli-removal Catheter Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments

Pulmonary embolism disease has widely grown over time, and needs stern clinical suspicion to prevent morbidity and mortality. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 60,000-100,000 Americans die of DVT (Deep vein thrombosis) or PE (Pulmonary Embolism), also known as thromboembolism), and nearly 900,000 people get affected by it annually, in the United States. Pulmonary embolism is fatal as the condition can obstruct blood flow to the lungs, however instant treatment can notably reduce the possibility of death.

Emboli-removal catheter, primarily used to eliminate emboli and thrombi from vessels in the arterial system, etc., is among the highly used treatments of acute pulmonary embolism. Embolization is a slightly invasive treatment that blocks abnormal vascular channels or blood vessels. Catheter embolization is a commonly performed procedure, wherein embolic agents are placed into a blood vessel through a catheter to prevent blood flow to the area.

Emboli-removal Catheter Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global emboli-removal catheter market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end users, and geography.

Based on Product Type, the global emboli-removal catheter market is segmented as:

Single Lumen Catheters

Double Lumen Catheters

Latex Free Catheters

Based on end user, the global emboli-removal catheter market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Catheterization Labs

Others

Emboli-removal Catheter Market: Overview

The global market for emboli-removal catheter is highly consolidated with very few players operating in the global space. Acute pulmonary embolism (PE) remains a deadly element with a mortality going from 45% to 91% according to American Lung Association. The principle inclining component to acute pulmonary embolism is venous thrombosis of the lower limbs. Emboli may block major or a few peripheral pulmonary artery branches with serious hemodynamic conciliation, thus representing a life-threatening complication. Different conditions may prompt intravenous thrombus in the end prompting acute pulmonary embolism. Emboli-removal catheter is used for the treatment of acute pulmonary embolism amongst other.

Emboli-removal Catheter Market: Regional Wise Outlook

Geographically, the global emboli-removal catheter market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to be the leader in global emboli-removal catheter market owing to increase pulmonary embolism cases each year and high treatment-seeking rate among patients. The market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at significant CAGR due to the expansion of product offerings by key players. Europe is expected to take second largest share in the global emboli-removal catheter market throughout the forecast period.

Emboli-removal Catheter Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the major players in the global emboli-removal catheter market are Penumbra, Inc. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, and Innovative Health, Balton Sp. z o. o. and others. Technological advancement in already marketed products is the major trend emerging in the global emboli-removal catheter market.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

