Sulfur Guard Catalyst Market Size, Trends And Worldwide Outlook To 2018 to 2026

Sulfur being one of the most abundant element present, which is found in fossil organic material after carbon and hydrogen. Presence of sulfur in petroleum (crude oil and natural gas) is non – essential as it is not a necessary component for the formation of petroleum. Sulfur guard catalyst have been used to remove impurities in form of sulfur from hydrocarbon streams. Exclusion of sulfur compounds from hydrocarbon feedstock is one of the most crucial criteria for further processing of the hydrocarbons making sulfur guard an essential part of the process. Growth in oil & mining industry has boosted the demand for the sulfur guard catalyst market. Sulfur in considerable amount is a poison, which can be harmful to lot of catalytic conversion units in the refinery, especially in those that apply valuable metal catalysts.

Global Sulfur Guard Catalyst Market: Dynamics

Increasing production of oil & gas from the Permian basin is seen to rise significantly since 2011, which is expected to gain traction for the sulfur guard catalyst market. Rising concern with the quality of crude oil has crafted opportunity for the sulfur guard catalyst market. Paying a premium for oil with less sulfur content has been observed, which has gained the attraction of sulfur guard catalyst manufacturers. During 2010 until Q3, 2014 brent prices saw a healthy growth but prices dropped up to $20/barrel, whereas WTI prices are bullish in the short term forecast, but are highly volatile. Such changing factors and situations has created demand for the sulfur guard catalyst.

Global Sulfur Guard Catalyst Market: Segmentation

Sulfur guard catalyst market is segmented by particle size, feed type and by region. By particle size, sulfur guard catalyst market is segmented into 0 to 3 mm, 3 – 5 mm and above 5 mm. By feed type, sulfur guard catalyst market is segmented into crude oil, natural gas and others. Geographically, the global sulfur guard catalyst is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific except Japan and the Middle East Africa. Rising demand from oil and gas industry has pushed the sulfur guard catalyst market. Sulfur being highly reactive and can lead to corrosion, if present with the hydrocarbons, filtration of sulfur has created opportunity for sulfur guard catalyst market.

Global Sulfur Guard Catalyst Market: Key Players

While the leading players are mainly based in North America, MEA and APEJ, however they are focusing on expanding their presence from untapped market like APEJ and Japan. Key players operating in the global sulfur guard catalyst market include BASF SE, Clariant AG, Royal Dutch Shell, Axens technology, Dork Fetal, Johnson Matthey, Honeywell Inc. and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, rail track, and material type.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

