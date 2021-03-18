High-purity Amorphous Boron Market Insights with Key Company Profiles – Forecast to 2026

Boron, with an atomic number 5 and denoted by the symbol B, it is a metalloid element, which is not only hard but highly resistant to heat. Boron has two allotropes in the form of amorphous and crystalline. High-purity Amorphous Boron powder is a brown colored powder and is highly reactive when compared to its crystalline counter-parts. Owing to its high reactivity and high heat of combustion, High-purity Amorphous Boron powder is used in fuel-rich propellants for rockets ramjets and igniter formulations. High-purity Amorphous Boron has an advantage over conventional rocket fuels, including aluminum and magnesium and are more preferred as a fuel. Other key application areas for High-purity Amorphous Boron are automotive, pyrotechnic mixtures, manufacture of high-purity metal borides and as an additive is high performance ceramics.

High-purity Amorphous Boron Market: Segmentation

The global High-purity Amorphous Boron market is segmented on the basis of grade, end-use industry and region.

Based on the purity, the global High-purity Amorphous Boron market is segmented as:

92%-95%

95%-99%

>99%

Others

Based on the Application, the global High-purity Amorphous Boron market is segmented as:

Propellant fuels & explosives

Automotive

Pyrotechnic mixtures

Refractory & Ceramics

Others

Based on region, the global High-purity Amorphous Boron market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The application of High-purity Amorphous Boron in Propellant fuels & explosives, automotive and ceramics is estimated to account for over 60% of the global High-purity Amorphous Boron market over the forecast period owing to its versatility and wide scale applications.

High-purity Amorphous Boron Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geographies, the global High-purity Amorphous Boron market is segmented into seven regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (the Asia Pacific excluding Japan) and MEA. Among the above-mentioned regions, North America and Europe are estimated to account for more than 35% of global High-purity Amorphous Boron consumption with major producers having their High-purity Amorphous Boron manufacturing facilities in the regions. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan on the back of China and other emerging economies is anticipated to witness a medium to high growth in the global High-purity Amorphous Boron market during the long term forecast. Moreover, North America followed by Europe are projected to showcase moderate growth in the global High-purity Amorphous Boron market with Japan following a trend similar to these regions. Middle East & Africa and Latin America account for a mere single digit market share in terms of High-purity Amorphous Boron demand.

High-purity Amorphous Boron Market: Prominent players

Prominent players for the global High-purity Amorphous Boron market are Höganäs AB, Reade, H.C. Starck, S B Boron Corporation, SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inc., NewMet Ltd. are some of the key stakeholders in the High-purity Amorphous Boron market. The High-purity Amorphous Boron market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with the global vendors are ruling the market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the High-purity Amorphous Boron market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The High-purity Amorphous Boron market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The High-purity Amorphous Boron Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The High-purity Amorphous Boron Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS & Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The High-purity Amorphous Boron report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The High-purity Amorphous Boron report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The High-purity Amorphous Boron report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

