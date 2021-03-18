Cement Castables Market Development, Top Trends and Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities

Dry mix compositions of refractory aggregates bonded with a suitable bonding material, additive and/or filler are called cement castables. Cement castables are also known as cement castable refractories and are a type of monolithic refractory product.

Being a premix combination of refractory aggregates, bonding agents and additives, varying the proportion of these components results into different desired properties. The performance of cement castables is tested based on its flowability. Superior flowability enables good lining and also makes it possible to employ these castables in intricate equipment shapes. However, better flowing mass can possibly contain particles with higher sphericity causing lower strength. Hence, an optimum mix of components is desired while manufacturing cement castables.

Cement Castables Market: Segmentation

The global cement castables market can be segmented on the basis of calcium oxide content, flow, operating temperature (T), bonding system, sales channel and end use.

On the basis of calcium oxide content, the global market can be segmented into:

Conventional Cement Castables: CaO content: > 2.5% on calcined basis

Low Cement Castables (LCC): CaO content: > 1% and ≤ 2.5% on calcined basis

Ultra – Low Cement Castables (ULCC): CaO content: > 0.2% and ≤ 1.0% on calcined basis

No Cement Castables (NCC): CaO content: ≤ 0.2% on calcined basis

On the basis of flow, the global market can be segmented into:

Self – flow Cement Castables (Distribution coefficient < 0.25)

Vibratable Cement Castables (Distribution coefficient > 0.25)

On the basis of operating temperature (T), the global market can be segmented into:

T ≤ 1000 O C

C 1500 O C < T > 1000 O C

C < T > 1000 C T ≥ 1500O C

On the basis of bonding system, the global market can be segmented into:

Hydraulic Bond

Chemical Bond

Polymerization Bond

Coagulating Bond

Carbon Bond

Nano – Engineered Bond

On the basis of sales channel, the global market can be segmented into:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Repair & Maintenance

On the basis of end use, the global market can be segmented into:

Iron & Steel

Cement

Glass

Tile

Non – Ferrous Metals

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Chemical & Petrochemical

Cement Castables Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the consumption of cement castables is mainly concentrated in Asia Pacific and Europe. The North America steel and cement production is also following an upward trend and hence, potential opportunities for cement castables manufacturers are anticipated in the region over the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to grow at moderate rates. China is expected to be at the forefront in terms of consumption of cement castables owing to the fast-paced industrial growth being witnessed in the country.

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global cement castables market are RHI Magnesita GmbH, Vesuvius plc, Kerneos SA, Resco Products, Inc., Seven Refractories d.o.o., SKG Refractories Ltd., SHREE MAHABIR REFRACTORIES WORKS, Mt. Savage Specialty Refractories Company, Inc., Allied Mineral Products, Vitcas Ltd, M. LUKAS CO. INC., Orane Refractories Pvt. Ltd., DALMIA BHARAT LTD, Refcom (India) Pvt. Ltd. and MAITHAN CERAMIC LIMITED, among others.

The Cement Castables research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Cement Castables market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Cement Castables research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, basis of calcium oxide content, flow, operating temperature (T), bonding system, sales channel and end use.

The Cement Castables report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Cement Castables Market Segments

Cement Castables Market Dynamics

Cement Castables Market Size

Cement Castables Market Supply & Demand Scenario

Cement Castables Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Cement Castables Market Competition & Companies Involved

Cement Castables Technology

Cement Castables Market Value Chain

Regional Analysis for Cement Castables Market includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The Cement Castables report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Cement Castables report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Cement Castables report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

