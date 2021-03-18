Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Upcoming Trends, Incredible Possibilities, Business Opportunities and Regional Outlook

Properties offered by expanded thermoplastic polyurethane are a combination of the properties of thermoplastic polyurethane and foam. Expanded thermoplastic polyurethane is a highly elastic material with low density and excellent resilience and high abrasion resistance. Some of the key features of expanded thermoplastic polyurethane are high tensile strength, high resistance to chemicals and good long-term durability at wide temperature ranges. Owing to these properties, expanded thermoplastic polyurethanes are used in various applications, such as bicycle tires, floor coverings for playgrounds and running tracks, cushioning elements, vibration decoupling in vehicles, shoes manufacturing, as a buffer in industrial linkages and dunnage trays, among other applications.

Since the expanded thermoplastic polyurethanes are in the introduction phase in the market, the demand for expanded thermoplastic polyurethanes is expected to rise in the coming years. Manufacturers are focused on development of expanded thermoplastic polyurethanes for newer application areas.

Market Segmentation

Expanded thermoplastic polyurethane market is segmented on the following basis:

Expanded thermoplastic polyurethane market by application:

  • Vehicle Construction
  • Sports and Leisure
  • Shoes Manufacturing

Expanded thermoplastic polyurethane market by end use industry:

  • Leather & Allied Products Manufacturing
  • Automotive

Regional Outlook

Expanded thermoplastic polyurethanes are expected to witness steady growth in the North America region owing to increasing demand from the growing automotive industry in the region. Europe holds significant share in the leather industry owing to the well-established leather industries in Italy, Spain and France. The growth of leather and automotive industries in Europe is expected to upsurge the demand for expanded thermoplastic polyurethanes in the region. Middle East and Africa region is expected to register sound growth owing to the growing automotive industry and increasing demand for the sports and leisure goods in the region.

Latin America has reported steady growth in the automotive industry in recent years, owing to which, the expanded thermoplastic polyurethane market is expected to grow at a decent pace in the region. APAC region is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth to expanded thermoplastic manufacturers owing to economical raw material and labor costs. Increasing production of leather goods in India is the key driver for the growth of leather industry in APAC region. Additionally, increasing production of automotive vehicles in China and India has led to the growth of automotive industry in the region. The growth of these industries in APAC is expected to create a platform and boost the sales of expanded thermoplastic polyurethane in near future. Moreover, leather and automotive industries in Japan are growing moderately, which in turn, is expected to keep the demand for expanded thermoplastic polyurethane high in near future.

List of Participants

Some of the participants involved in this market are listed below:

  • BASF SE
  • The Lubrizol Corporation
  • Huntsman Corporation
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • Sunko Ink Co., Ltd
  • HSV Moulded Foams Group
  • Plymouth Foam
  • IMG Plastec LLC

The Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane market research report provides analysis and information according to Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane market research report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Segments
  • Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Dynamics
  • Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Size
  • Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane Supply & Demand
  • Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane Competition & Companies involved
  • Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane Technology
  • Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:      

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)
  • Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane market research report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane market research report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane market research report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

