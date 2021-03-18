Hot Insulation Materials Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights

Insulation is a term used to describe a product that reduces heat gain or loss, and provides critical fire resistance, sound attenuation, and absorption by creating a block between surfaces. Hot insulation materials are protective coatings designed and utilized to maintain an acceptable/required temperature for moving gas and other substances at relatively high temperatures. The most commonly used hot insulation materials are calcium silicate, fiberglass, rockwool, perlite, ceramic fiber, glasswool, cellular glass, and aerogel (MPS). Among these, fiberglass insulation has been the insulation of choice among end users since many decades.

Hot Insulation Materials Market: Restraints

Hot insulation materials such as fiberglass are nearly impossible to recycle, and also require special handling before disposal, since most types of fiber insulation comprises formaldehyde, a particularly toxic chemical, which may lead to environmental pollution. This is anticipated to act as a factor restraining the growth of the hot insulation materials market over the forecast period.

Hot Insulation Materials Market: Trends

A significant trend anticipated five years down the line is that market players of hot insulations materials will focus on the utilization of recycled materials for the production of insulation materials. Moreover, over the past five years, an increase in the number of expansion and consolidation activities has been witnessed in the hot insulation materials market. Additionally, key players in the hot insulation materials market are likely to invest significantly in developing high-performance insulation materials in order to gain a competitive edge.

Hot Insulation Materials Market: Segmentation

The global hot insulation materials market can be segmented on the basis of material type, product type, and end-use industries.

On the basis of material type, the global hot insulation materials market can be segmented as:

Calcium Silicate

Fiberglass

Rockwool

Perlite

Ceramic Fiber

Glasswool

Cellular Glass

Aerogel (MPS)

On the basis of product type, the global hot insulation materials market can be segmented as:

Prefabricated

Slab

Wired-mesh

Blanket

Pipe Sectional

On the basis of end-use industries, the global hot insulation materials market can be segmented as:

Food & Beverages

Metal Manufacturing

Chemicals

Power

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Other Industries

Hot Insulation Materials Market: Regional Outlook

The global hot insulation materials market is directly reliant on the demand from end-use industry across geographies. Over the forecast period, North America is anticipated to dominate the global hot insulation materials market, followed by Western Europe. Increasing government initiatives and rising environmental concerns are the key factors responsible for the growth of the hot insulation materials market in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold significant market share in the hot insulation materials market over the forecast period, owing to rapid growth in chemical, petrochemical, and power generation industries in the region. Additionally, the Chinese government is taking several initiatives to reduce environmental pollution. The government has imposed insulation standards to reduce energy consumption, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the hot insulation materials market.

Hot Insulation Materials: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global hot insulation materials market include Almatis GmbH, Armacell International S.A, BASF SE, ContiTech AG, Etex Group, Knauf Insulation, Morgan Thermal Ceramics Plc., ROCKWOOL International A/S, Shriya FRP Industries, and Unifrax, among others.

The hot insulation materials report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, material type, product type, and end-use industry.

The hot insulation materials report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The hot insulation materials report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

