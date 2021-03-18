Metal Halide Market– Top Participant to Focus on Regional Expansion

Metal halides are the compounds formed between metals and halogens. Metal halides can be of different types, depending on the formation of the bonds or the type of metal that they are attached to. Metals like sodium form an ionic bond with halogens, and form ionic metal halides. Metals like uranium form a covalent bond with halogens, and form covalent metal halides. Metals like titanium, boron, tin, or palladium form polymeric metal halides. Metal halides have a wide range of applications such as melting of snow, chemical intermediates, pharmaceutical ingredients, flame colorants, food additives, etc. Metal halides also have applications in the oil and gas industry to establish and maintain oil and gas wells. Metal halides like magnesium chloride act as a catalyst support in the production of polyolefins. Metal halides are used in the production of diet supplements. Metal halides like uranium hexafluoride are used in the enrichment of uranium, which acts as fuel for nuclear weapons and reactors.

Market Segmentation

The metal halide market is segmented on the following basis:

Metal Halides by Type:

Alkali Metal Halides

Alkaline Earth Metal Halides

Transition Metal Halides

Metal Halides by Chemistry:

Ionic

Covalent

Polymeric

Metal Halides by End Use Industry:

Oil & Gas

Construction

Chemical

Food

Electrical

Pharmaceuticals

Automobile

Others

Regional Outlook

Metal halide sales in North America are expected to grow as a result of the snowfall occurring each year. North America has also shown significant growth in the oil and gas, pharmaceutical, food, construction, and automobile industries in recent years. The growth of these industries in the region is expected to help in the growth of the metal halide market. The European region, with its appreciably growing chemical and automobile industries, and moderately growing oil and gas, construction, and food industries, is expected to help in the sales growth of metal halides. China and India are other prominent markets for metal halides. The growth of the automobile, food, pharmaceutical, chemical, and construction industries in China and India is expected to provide a platform for the growth of the metal halide market in the near future.

The Middle East and Africa region has a well-established oil and gas industry, and moderately growing automobile, construction, and pharmaceutical industries. This is expected to help in the sales of metal halides in the coming years. South East Asia also has shown moderate growth in the construction, automobile, and food industries. The growth of these industries is expected to drive the metal halide market in the South East Asia region. Latin America has scope for the growth of the oil and gas industry. The region also has a moderately growing construction and food industry. The growth of these industries in Latin America is expected to help in the sales growth of metal halides.

List of Participants

The market participants involved in the metal halide market are listed below:

Solvay S.A

BASF SE

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited

Merck KGaA

Tokyo Chemical Industry

Usalco LLC

Hill Brothers, Inc.

Hawkins Inc.

American Elements

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, type, chemistry, and end use industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

