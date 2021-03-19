Get The Best Car Battery Only At Orius Batteries

PRESTON, United Kingdom, 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ — Orius Batteries (https://oriusbatteries.com/) offers well-known brands and a wide variety of automotive batteries suitable for any car make and model. When looking for a car battery, they are the go-to shop of all vehicle owners.

Not only does this shop offer top-notch quality but also provides a lifetime warranty on all products, free delivery on all orders (for UK and Scottish Highlands residents), and they guarantee to ship out any parcel the next day when orders are placed before 3PM.

One of their best-sellers is the Torq S Battery 12V 74Ah 640 CCA Type 096 – a high-performing car battery without leaving a dent in their clients’ budget. It has the best value yet, and it is currently on a 50 per cent discount! Clients can purchase it now for only £70.93, down from its original price of £141.85. This model is a robust battery that is mostly chosen by professionals as it is maintenance-free and can withstand any vibration. It supplies maximum power even after prolonged inactivity.

Another top pick in their shop is the Bosch S5 Car Battery, which is fit for cars that have higher electrical drains or those that have added car features that require electrical power, too. It has 30 per cent more power and longer-lasting than default factory batteries. Best of all, it is also at a discount! Grab them for only £83.56 from £104.45. However, take note that prices mentioned in this article are subject to change without further notice.

Orius Batteries also carries several notable names in the automotive industry. Customer can choose from battery brands such as Trojan, Varta, Odyssey Battery, and Bosch. They can also get affordable NOCO-branded battery accessories from their shop.

If anyone is still conflicted about what type of battery to purchase, Orius Batteries offers a “Battery Finder” feature on their website. The first step in determining the right battery is choosing which car make the customer has. Next, choose the model then select the type of engine it has. This feature will show the customer a list of recommended battery products depending on the given information.

The shop guarantees its buyers that their investment will not come to waste as their batteries last a long time and are of the utmost quality. They are also known as one of the trusted car battery suppliers in the UK dedicated to building lasting customer relationships. Their friendly and helpful staff make sure to cater to their customers’ needs and prioritise safety.

